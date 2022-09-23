Police have confirmed a driver not paying attention has lead to a number of people being taken to hospital on Friday afternoon.
A 48-year-old woman and her 11-year-old child in a red sedan were waiting to turn right from Strathfieldsaye Road into Mccleans Road when 73-year-old male in a silver ute rear-ended them.
The impact sent the sedan travelling diagonally into a ditch while the ute continued into the middle of the road.
Police have said both drivers were tested and no alcohol or drugs were involved.
Two people were taken to Bendigo hospital as a precaution but paramedics believe no one was seriously injured.
Four people are being assessed by paramedics after they were involved in a two car collision in Strathfieldsaye on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 2.42pm at the intersection of Strathfieldsaye Road and Mccleans Road.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed three crews attended the scene and no people were trapped when they arrived.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics believed all patients were in a stable condition with no serious injuries.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
