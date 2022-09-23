Bendigo Advertiser
Two taken to hospital after ute rear-ends sedan in Strathfieldsaye

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:48am, first published 6:30am
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Police have confirmed a driver not paying attention has lead to a number of people being taken to hospital on Friday afternoon.

