From the day he played his first AFL game in 2007, Joel Selwood has always kept his eyes on the ball.
He's played with a fierce drive to succeed and has led Geelong with a team and club first mentality.
It's never been about him.
The first question directed to Selwood at Friday's official AFL grand final press conference started with a reference to him breaking Michael Tuck's all-time AFL/VFL finals record of 39 matches and ended with "if you win it, will that be the way you go out?"
The Geelong skipper bristled in a respectful manner.
There was no way he was going to have the Cats' grand final campaign sidetracked by a debate about his own career and legacy.
"Another one trying to push me out the door, but that's okay,'' Selwood, 34, replied.
"I feel so lucky that I've played in a (great) side along the journey.
"40 finals has probably crept up, even on me, but right from the outset I've played with a lot of good players.
"I play every game like it's my last and this one will just be the same.
"We'll have those discussions, but what I will say is we'll be aligned as a footy club whatever that (decision) is.
"There's no resting yet, I've got to make sure I've got a job to do (tomorrow)."
Captaining the Cats to a premiership would be Selwood's crowning glory.
His brilliant career already includes three premierships, six All-Australian honours, three club best and fairest awards and the greatest number of games as captain of an AFL club.
Most football experts thought Michael Tuck's record of 39 finals appearances was untouchable. Selwood will play at least 40.
If the Cats defeat Sydney at the MCG on Saturday, Selwood will join some greats of the game to win four premierships, including Leigh Matthews, Jason Dunstall, Royce Hart and Luke Hodge.
"It's an honour to be playing again this week and it has felt a long time since bringing the silverware back to Geelong,'' Selwood told SEN on Friday.
"We're due, we've given ourselves a shot and now we've got to go out and do it tomorrow now."
Selwood's most recent grand final appearance was at the Gabba in the COVID-19 affected 2020 season.
The return to the MCG - a neutral venue for the Cats and Swans - excited Selwood.
"We get there (the MCG) a bit more often than what the Swans do,'' he said.
"We've probably played there five or six times this year and played some good footy, but so have they when they've gone there and come up against who they've had to this year.
"It's a great place to play footy."
When Selwood runs on to the MCG on Saturday he'll have a special young boy holding his hand.
Selwood announced on Friday that Levi Ablett, the son of Geelong and Gold Coast champion Gary Ablett Jr, would run out with him.
Three-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a rare degenerative disease in 2020 and his life expectancy is short.
"When Gary went out of the game it was pretty hard, we were up north (2020 grand final in Brisbane) and our fans probably haven't got to thank him and the family enough,'' Selwood said.
"We thought it was a kind gesture that we could send their way."
2007 - Geelong 24.19 (163) d Port Adelaide 6.8 (44)
Selwood capped a remarkable rookie season with a premiership medal.
The then 19-year-old had 17 possessions, three tackles and a team-high five clearances in the Cats' drought-breaking grand final win.
The grand final was Selwood's 21st game of senior football.
2008 - Geelong 11.23 (89) lt Hawthorn 18.7 (115)
On a frustrating day for the Cats, Selwood was one of his sde's best players, collecting 29 possessions.
The Cats were left to lament a 1.9 second quarter as the Hawks ran away with a shock victory.
2009 - Geelong 12.8 (80) d St Kilda 9.14 (68)
In one of the best grand finals in modern times, Selwood picked up 24 possessions and kicked one goal to be again one of his side's best players.
Perhaps his greatest impact on the game came at half-time as the then 21-year-old brought the team together in a huddle and spoke out being desperate and holding their nerve in the second half.
"He is a born leader, Joel Selwood, he's in our leadership group and he felt it was his time to give us a bit of a speech and that's what he did and it was great," Cat Andrew Mackie said of Selwood's speech.
2011 - Geelong 18.11 (119) d Collingwood 12.9 (81)
A 10-goal to three second-half propelled the Cats and Selwood to their third flag in five years.
Selwood was outstanding, with 28 possessions, two goals and seven tackles to finish runner-up behind team-mate Jimmy Bartel in the Norm Smith Medal.
2020 - Geelong 7.8 (50) lt Richmond 12.9 (81)
Selwood gave his all again, but the Tigers proved too good at the Gabba.
Selwood had 21 possessions - the second-most for the Cats and for the fourth time in five grand finals he was among Geelong's best players.
