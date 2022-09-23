Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Ben Lim to represent Victoria at Australian Youth Volleyball Championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:51am, first published 3:15am
Bendigo's Ben Lim will represent Team Victoria this weekend at the Australian Youth Volleyball Championship held at Red Energy Arena. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo volleyball player Ben Lim is days away from competing in the biggest tournament of his career.

