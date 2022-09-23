Bendigo business recognised for award-winning tennis court surface work

A Bendigo-based sport court surfacing company has been recognised for its expertise within the craft at the Sport and Play Industry Association awards.
Tony and Brooke Bellenger of B&T Pool and Court Surfacing received the SAPIA Surfacing: Commercial Sports Courts - Acrylic Award for their work on the seven match courts Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
The win marks the second year in-a-row that B&T took out the major acrylic division at the awards ceremony.
"It's all hard work that's manually done which means there's no easy way to do it," Tony Bellenger said.
"At the end of the day though it's a very rewarding job as you're able to see what you've achieved.
"You might start out with a standard surface then after a few coats of Plexipave and then once we draw up the lines - you then start to see the court take shape and it all pops out."
Last summer the family-run business by Tony and Brooke, with assistance from right-hand man Andrew Perryman, resurfaced more than 50 courts throughout the district which also included work at several clubs: North Bendigo, White Hills, Dower Park and Newbridge.
The mammoth work at the BRTC required all hands-on-deck from the trio as the process of surfacing the courts involved several different coats, all which were manually applied.
SAPIA is the country's leading body for sports and recreation construction throughout Australasia.
Its purpose is to promote the best possible construction and business standards to benefit both its members and customers with the overall goal of ensuring safe sporting facilities.
