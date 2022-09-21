Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Jasmine Elliott advocates for mental health awareness with headspace

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
Jasmine Elliott is a 21-year-old medical student living in Bendigo and she is one of just 20 young Australians chosen to be part of headspace's national youth advisory group, hY NRG. Picture by Noni Hyett

Mental health is a huge focus area for young people across the country and one local woman has been chosen among a prestigious and select few to help prioritise progress in the space.

