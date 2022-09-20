Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Vic Country game an opportunity for Pioneers' stars to impress recruiters

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvey Gallagher's draft stocks have increased in the past two months and on Thursday he'll play for Victoria Country against Victoria Metro. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Opportunity knocks for some of the Bendigo Pioneers' best talent this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.