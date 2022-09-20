Vic Country game an opportunity for Pioneers' stars to impress recruiters

Opportunity knocks for some of the Bendigo Pioneers' best talent this week.
Victoria Country plays Victoria Metro in the title-deciding game of the national championships at Marvel Stadium on Thursday.
The standalone match will be watched keenly by AFL recruiters, as clubs look to see who stands up under the pressure of a finals-like encounter.
Pioneers' captain Harvey Gallagher has been added to an extended Victorian Country squad that already included Pioneers' quartet Noah Long, Harley Reid, Charlie Barnett and Jed Brereton.
Kyneton Football Netball Club product Jack O'Sullivan, who goes to school in Melbourne and plays NAB League for Oakleigh, is also in the squad.
"To have five players in the squad is good recognition for our program,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"Harley (Reid) could have played in the under-17 young guns game at the MCG on grand final day, but he's in the best Victoria Country team to take on Vic Metro at the higher level, so that's significant for him.
"Harvey Gallagher hasn't been part of the squad all year, so for him to get elevated to the squad on the back of some terrific form at NAB League level is sensational for him.
"To get that chance prior to draft time is significant.
"Noah had a couple of horrific injuries that kept him out of footy for a while, so this is a wonderful opportunity for him.
"Charlie and Jed have both shown really good signs this year and they deserve their places in the squad."
Tongala-based Reid has been one of Victoria Country's best players throughout the carnival.
Of the Pioneers' quintet, the 17-year-old is the only player who can't be drafted this year.
The others have caught the eye of AFL clubs, with Long and Gallagher's draft stocks increasing significantly as the NAB League season reached the pointy end.
Long and Pioneers' team-mate Jason Gillbee, who played for NSW at the nationals, have been invited to the national Draft Combine, while Gallagher, Barnett and Michael Kiraly will attend the state Draft Combine.
Both draft combines will be held in Melbourne in October.
