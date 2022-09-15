A central Victorian property was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The family of a Carlsruhe property has been safely evacuated after their home caught fire at about 2.25am.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the blaze began in the bathroom of the Institute Road property.
Fourteen CFA units arrived on scene, with support from FRV crews, a spokesperson said.
"Firefighters arrived on scene to locate a two-storey brick house well alight," they said.
IN THE NEWS
"All occupants had safely self-evacuated."
Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 6am after successfully isolating it to the upstairs of the house.
"Ventilation and blacking out works were underway to extinguish any hot spots, with crews monitoring the scene this morning," the CFA spokesperson said.
Units from Macedon, Tylden, Woodend, Kyneton, Malmsbury, Trentham, Carlsruhe, Mt Macedon, Newham and Hesket fire brigades responded.
The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.
More to come.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.