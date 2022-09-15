Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Firefighters bring Carlsruhe bathroom fire under control

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated September 15 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

A central Victorian property was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.