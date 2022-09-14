Accused hoon committed to stand trial

THE man accused of late night hoon-driving along one of Bendigo's main streets has been committed to stand trial in the County Court on charges stemming from the incident.
Bamawn resident Benjamin Hall, 27, remains in custody and appeared in Bendigo Magistrate's Court via videolink on Wednesday for a committal hearing.
He has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life, aggravated potential exposure to emergency worker, fail to stop on police request and drive in manner dangerous.
The preliminary brief compiled by Bendigo police following his arrest states Mr Hall was the driver of a gold-coloured Ford sedan that had performed a large burnout as it turned onto McCrae Street from a side street and headed north about 1.14am on Saturday, May 14.
At approximately 1.20am, the divisional response van was attending to reports of an assault that had occurred within nearby licensed premises The Deck, where a car display had been staged earlier that night.
"As they approached the venue from the northern side of The Deck, they observed a gold-coloured Ford Falcon which the accused was driving, pull out of Mundy Street onto McCrae Street and commence doing a burnout across four lanes," the police statement read.
At the conclusion of Wednesday's brief hearing, Magistrate Russell Kelly remanded Mr Hall to appear in the Victorian County Court on February 27, 2023 for a plea hearing.
He will appear in the Bendigo Magistrates Court again in October in relation to other outstanding summary charges.
Mr Hall has not made any application for bail.
