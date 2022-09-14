Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Accused hoon Benjamin Hall to stand trial in the County Court

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated September 14 2022 - 8:54am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused hoon committed to stand trial

THE man accused of late night hoon-driving along one of Bendigo's main streets has been committed to stand trial in the County Court on charges stemming from the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.