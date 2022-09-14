Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Bushmasters strike like snakes, Ukraine tells Australia

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:22am, first published September 14 2022 - 6:30pm
Footage of Ukrainian soldiers thanking Australia for their support by supplying Bushmasters.

BENDIGO-BUILT Bushmasters are like venomous snakes striking Russian enemies "unexpectedly, painfully, and fatally", Ukrainian authorities are telling Australia.

