OPPOSITION leader Matthew Guy says his $15.5 million Bendigo Art Gallery pledge would not hinge on works being completed in time for the Commonwealth Games.
He toured the gallery on Wednesday after making one of the first major Bendigo election promises of the 2022 state campaign.
"The money will stay on the table," he said.
The City of Greater Bendigo fears it will need to delay works until after 2026's Commonwealth Games if it cannot get promises from state and federal Labor governments in 2023.
Revelations earlier this year that Bendigo was to be a Games co-host have added pressure to gallery renovations to be finished quickly.
Builders will need two years to finish the works, which leaves the council with an extremely tight deadline to win state and federal funding if the gallery is to be finished in time for the Games.
Adding to the uncertainty, Canberra is auditing one funding source the council has applied for funding through. The audit - prompted by allegations of past governments' pork barreling - is expected to be completed by October.
Federal government MP Lisa Chesters has previously expressed concerns the council was setting expectations too high.
"It is a good project but I do feel like (the council) jumped too soon with announcing closure dates when they haven't been able to confirm funding for this expensive and significant project," she said at the end of August.
Mr Guy said any government he led would work with federal counterparts "in good faith" in the hope of getting renovations finished in time for the Games.
"I think that would be overwhelmingly positive for Bendigo, that's why we are putting money on the table now," he said.
"It's also why I think the federal government would be keen to support it, as well."
The Coalition would not source its share of the money from a $2.6 billion kitty the current Victorian government has set up specifically to pay for Games infrastructure, Mr Guy said.
His gallery pledge has drawn criticism from deputy premier and Bendigo East's Labor MP Jacinta Allan.
She said the Coalition only ever took an interest in Bendigo at election time.
"The Andrews government is delivering right now in Bendigo - new Law Courts, the Gov Hub, building and upgrading new schools and we have just opened three new train stations for Raywood, Goornong and Huntly," Ms Allan said.
"Only Labor will keep on delivering for Bendigo and we will have more to say about how we will keep on supporting jobs and the local community."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
