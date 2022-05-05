news, local-news,

Update 12pm The agreement to part ways comes a week after Campaspe Shire Council held a special meeting to discuss the CEO's performance review. Mr Moore was appointed Campaspe Shire CEO in 2019 on a four-year contract. Update 11am A Campaspe Shire spokesperson said no further comment would be made regarding the departure of chief executive officer Declan Moore. 10.30am Campaspe Shire Council has announced it has agreed to an early separation of its contract with chief executive officer Declan Moore. In a statement, the shire said Mr Moore had guided the organisation to ensure compliance with the myriad requirements under the new Local Government Act (including the Council Plan, 10-Year Financial Plan, Asset Management Plan) and through COVID-19 since his appointment, and most recently brought the ambitious 12 month consultation plan for local communities to review township facilities (including swimming pools) to council for approval, before confirming that he would not be seeking a second employment contract next year. Negotiating an earlier separation gives the organisation the opportunity to recruit and appoint a new CEO to oversee this significant undertaking and help implement the findings, together with the many other plans, activities and services the shire has on its program for the remainder of this term and into the next. RELATED: Fears for community if Campaspe pools close Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller acknowledged Mr Moore's service to the Shire of Campaspe, his navigation of the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic and his focus on delivering compliance in accordance with the new Local Government Act. "We wish him all the best as he moves on to his next opportunity," Cr Weller said. Other news: Ukrainian tourists plead with Australian government to stay in Bendigo Mr Moore thanked council, staff and local communities for their tireless efforts in pursuing better community outcomes and improved services, but mostly for the opportunity to work with them. "I have enjoyed my time with the shire and wish everyone the very best both personally and professionally," Mr Moore said. More to come.

