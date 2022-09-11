LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Panther cubs kick off day of dominance in under-18s

Advertisement
MARONG'S clean sweep of Saturday's Loddon Valley league football premierships began with its under-18s proving too strong for Bridgewater.
In what has been another challenging season for the league's under-18 competition with just four teams competing, it was the Panthers who emerged as the premiers with their 12.7 (79) to 4.3 (27) victory over the Mean Machine at Maiden Gully.
The Panthers were never headed after kicking the opening two goals of the game against the wind and then cracked the contest wide open across the middle two terms.
Having led by six points at quarter-time the Panthers added nine goals to three across the second and third quarters to take a stranglehold on the contest.
Marong's victorious grand final performance included a five-goal haul from Jacob Manning, who outscored Bridgewater off his own boot, while team-mate Noah McCaig was awarded the AFL Victoria Medal for best on ground.
Vice-captain Kai Terrill and Kynan Baldwin kicked two goals apiece for the Panthers.
"I'm super proud of the boys," Marong co-coach Pat Gretgrix said.
"From where we've come from at the start of the year to where we've got to now has just been unreal.
"The boys have gelled together really well as a team and I'm just over the moon for them... I couldn't be any prouder."
The 52-point victory was Marong's first under-18 premiership since it won in 2015 in what was the first year the competition changed age groups from under-17s.
Bridgewater's best players were led by Aaron Gauci and Cale Woodhatch (two goals).
Marong 2.2 6.3 11.5 12.7 (79)
Bridgewater 1.2 2.2 4.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS: Marong: J.Manning 5, K.Terrill 2, K.Baldwin 2, J.Collins 1, L.Hale 1, M.Worme 1; Bridgewater: H.Pidoto 2, C.Woodhatch 2
BEST: Marong: J.Manning, N.McCaig, B.Cruise, K.Terrill, B.Coombs, B.Holland; Bridgewater: A.Gauci, C.Woodhatch, T.Nitschke, O.Horan, C.Rooke, T.Naughton
