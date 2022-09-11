Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Panther cubs kick off day of dominance in under-18s

By Luke West
Updated September 11 2022 - 3:26am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marong's under-18 premiership team after defeating Bridgewater by 52 points. Picture by Darren Howe.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.