That's a wrap, thanks for tuning in throughout the day!
Stay tuned to the Bendigo Advertiser for all of the latest stories from all the grand final action.
Marong is celebrating its first LVFNL senior premiership since 1989.
In a one-sided grand final at Marist College, the Panthers have prevailed 19.11 (125) to 4.7 (31).
A 94-point winning margin for the Panthers.
Star Panthers' forward Brandyn Grenfell finished with nine goals and was named as best on ground.
The Mean Machine didn't kick their first goal of the game until five minutes into the final term through Andrew Collins, who battled hard all game playing mid/forward for Bridgewater.
Meanwhile over at the QEO in the BFNL, it's a battle of the Bulldogs as Gisborne takes the lead 8.8 (56) over Golden Square 7.11 (53).
Marong will start the final quarter of the grand final leading Bridgewater by 107 points.
Marong 17.8 (110) lead Bridgewater 0.3 (3).
Brandyn Grenfell now with 9 goals for the Panthers, while Ryley Taylor has four.
Panthers kicked 6.4 to 0.1 with the wind in the third term.
Meanwhile in the Bendigo Football Netball League, Golden Square leads Gisborne 5.10 (40) over 5.7 (37).
And for those with any interest in the Kyabram District league, Lancaster has beaten Stanhope by 6 points in their preliminary final.
In the North Central grand final it's thrilling game up at Wycheproof as Birchip Watchem currently leads Donald 6.15 (51) over 7.6 (48).
Maiden Gully has sealed the A-Grade netball premiership in thrilling style.
MGYCW broke away in the final quarter at Marist College to see out the game by eight goals, final scores 61-53.
Maiden Gully has taken a narrow three-goal lead over Mitiamo in the A-Grade grand final, 46-43.
With the scores so close and one quarter still to play, it's going to be an intense finale.
Goal shooter Tia Webb was named as best on court.
Still half a game to go, but the LVFNL can get the orange and blue ribbons on the senior premiership cup with Marong well on the way to its first flag since 1989.
At half-time it's a 68-point lead to the Panthers over Bridgewater.
Marong 11.4 (70) to Bridgewater 0.2 (2).
Brandyn Grenfell has seven goals in the first half for the Panthers without a miss, while down the other end the Panthers' half-back line led by Adam Ward has been superb in intercepting and launching.
As well as Grenfell's seven, Ryley Taylor also has three goals for Marong, which is doing to Bridgewater what the Mean Machine so often did in their run of seven flags in a row - dish out a grand final hiding.
Going to be a huge couple of days in Marong with the Panthers having already won the reserves and under-18s footy flags.
If the Panthers do indeed join the HDFNL next year as they have signaled their intentions to, boy, what a way this is to go out.
In the A-Grade netball between Mitiamo and Maiden Gully, the scores are tied at 29-29 at half time.
Meanwhile in the Bendigo Football Netball League, Gisborne leads Golden Square 4.3 (27) over 1.7 (13).
Mitiamo has taken the lead at the end of the first quarter in the netball, leading Maiden Gully 15-14.
Shaping up to be a one-sided senior grand final, with Marong already 43 points up on Bridgewater at quarter-time.
The Panthers lead 7.1 43 to 0.0 0 at quarter-time.
The Panthers had the wind in the first quarter and took full advantage of it, with full-forward Brandyn Grenfell already proving a massive headache for the Mean Machine.
Grenfell already had four goals, giving him 149 for the season.
Riley Taylor with two and Cory Jacobs (one) the other goalkickers for the Panthers, who are cutting the Mean Machine apart with their quick and precise ball movement.
Mean Machine need a huge quarter to get back into this one.
Meanwhile in the netball, Maiden Gully has taken out the B-grade premiership with an eight goal win over Bridgewater, final scores 41-38.
Phoenix Pointon was named as best on court, her second for the day,
They also triumphed in the C-Reserves with a 17-goal win over Marong, final scores 48-31.
Amelia Burgess was named as best on court for MGYCW.
Marong has captured a second football premiership today after defeating Pyramid Hill in a hard-fought reserves grand final.
The game hung in the balance until two late goals to Marong's Adrian Pappin finally broke the game open for the Panthers, who prevailed 5.15 (45) to 3.5 (23).
The icing on the cake for the Panthers was a goal after the siren from 40m to Brodie Hartland.
The Panthers kicked 3.4 to 0.1 in the final term, which had started with Marong ahead by one point.
Marong on-baller Josh Cooper wins BOG medal.
The Panthers also won the under-18 football earlier today.
Bridgewater has called in former skipper Darren Clutton to play in this afternoon's senior grand final against Marong.
The experienced Clutton comes in for midfielder Alex Pollock, who is out through suspension.
Bridgewater is appealing the Pollock two-game striking suspension, but it won't be heard by AFL Victoria until next Tuesday.
Clutton is no stranger to grand final day - he is a seven-time premiership player for the Mean Machine.
According to PlayHQ, Clutton has played just the two senior (round 4 v Serp and round 5 v Calivil) and two reserves games (round 1 v Pyramid Hill and round 12 v Inglewood) for the Mean Machine this year, so he will certainly be fresh.
The reserves grand final is in the balance at the final change.
Marong leads Pyramid Hill by one point, 2.11 (23) to 3.4 (22).
The Bulldogs kicked 2.0 with the wind in the third quarter to the Panthers' 0.5.
Marong is coming home with the wind in the final term, so would be favouring the Panthers to get over the line.
It's a low-scoring dour battle in the reserves grand final between Marong and Pyramid Hill.
The undefeated Panthers lead 2.6 (18) to 1.4 (10) at half-time.
Marong kicked 2.3 with the wind to Pyramid Hill's 0.1 in the second term.
The Panthers' two goals have been kicked by Zac Turnbull and Adrian Pappin.
The Bulldogs' sole goal so far kicked by Rowan Pollock in the first term.
Good crowd building up out at Marist College in what is the first time the LVFNL grand final has been held at this venue.
Pyramid Hill holds the early lead in the reserves grand final against Marong.
The Bulldogs had the wind in the opening quarter and lead 1.3 (9) to 0.3 (3).
The Bulldogs' goal was kicked by full forward Rowan Pollock.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day Pyramid Hill has won won the 13-under netball with a 39-23 victory over Marong.
The 15-under netball was a 52-26 victory for Marong over Pyramid Hill, Charlie Crawford was named as best on court.
In the 17-under netball Maiden Gully YCW was too strong for Calivil United, winning 43-29.
And Marong is the under-18 football premier after defeating Bridgewater by 52 points.
Marong has won the day's first football premiership, defeating Bridgewater by 52 points in the under-18 grand final.
A dominant performance by the Panthers who prevailed 12.7 (79) to 4.3 (27) on a windy day here at Marist College.
Marong's Noah McCaig wins the medal for best on ground.
It's grand final day in the North Central league at Wycheproof, where Donald have began what's a busy day for the club with its under-14s winning the premiership.
That's three quarter time in the under-18 grand final and Marong headed for the premiership.
Panthers lead Bridgewater 11.5 71 to 4.2 26, with the Panthers having the breeze still to come in the final quarter.
The under-17 netball grand final is done and dusted with Maiden Gully YCW defeating Calivil United 43-29.
The Eagles have five netball teams in today, so a big day for the host club.
Marong is ahead of Mean Machine 6.3 (39) to 2.2 (14) in the under-18 reserves.
Panthers grabbed control in the second term, kicking four goals to one.
Third quarter about to get under way.
Heavy breeze favouring the scoreboard as there's a heavy breeze out here at Maiden Gully.
Earlier
Welcome to 2022 Loddon Valley Football Netball League grand final day!
We will be blogging live on the ground at Marist College all day with all of the latest football and netball results.
First up will there will be reserves grand finals across both codes before the seniors and A-Grade premiership matches this afternoon.
In the senior footy it will be Marong starting a hot favourite in pursuit of its first flag since 1989 as it takes on Bridgewater, which is playing its ninth grand final since 2010.
In the A-Grade netball two dominant teams of the last two seasons finally get their chance to go head-to-head in a battle for premiership supremacy.
But never has the form line been so cloudy.
The Superoos and Eagles have met three times already this season, but not one of those encounters has resembled a close contest. Well, at least on the scoreboard.
Mitiamo takes on Maiden Gully YCW from 3pm.
Stay tuned throughout the day.
