Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Marong breaks 33-year premiership drought in emphatic style

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 11 2022 - 6:07am, first published September 10 2022 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 LVFNL grand final - Marong def Bridgewater. Picture by Noni Hyett.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.