TO SAY Christie Griffiths' blood runs blue, white and orange is an understatement.
Her support of Maiden Gully YCW is part of everyday life and will leave her with barely a moment to spare on LVFNL grand final day.
She's not complaining.
Griffiths, the Eagles' A-grade playing coach, will also coach the club's 17-and-under and B-grade teams in grand finals this Saturday.
She doubles and triples as the club's secretary and its netball operations manager.
Her many roles and heavy workload have been rewarded by the Eagles' presence in five netball grand finals in total on their home courts at Marist College.
They will also play off in the C-grade and C-reserve premiership deciders, ensuring their status as the best-represented club on grand final day.
Marong is next best with three teams (13-and-under, 15-and-under and C-reserve).
Bridgewater (B-grade and C-grade) and Pyramid Hill (13-and-under and 15-and-under) have two apiece, while Calivil United 17-and-under) and Mitiamo (A-grade) have one each.
As the league readies for its first grand final day since 2019, Griffiths could not be prouder of what her club has been able to achieve.
"To have five teams in, especially after COVID, is great," he said.
"It's been a long time getting to this point where we can finally have grand finals.
"Now that it's here, hopefully, we can have some success."
Griffiths has never been one to shy away from heavy involvement in the game she holds so dear.
She can still recall the nearly 10 years of three trips a week to Melbourne with her mother and sisters to train and play.
"It's what I grew up with and what I love," she said.
"I love seeing the juniors develop and come through, that's what it's about for me.
"As I say, I don't want to be playing A-grade, I want to see the young ones coming up and I feel I have bridged that gap this year and there are a few that can step up (to A-grade) next year with a bit of consistency in them."
The road to the grand final for all three of Griffiths' teams has been varied.
After finishing as minor premiers, the Eagles' A-grade was forced to rebound from a semi-final loss to Mitiamo to earn their passage via a preliminary final win over Calivil United.
B-grade advanced with an upset preliminary final win over minor premier Newbridge, after losing their first final to grand final opponent Bridgewater and beating Pyramid Hill in a semi-final.
Second on the ladder at the end of the home and away season, 17-and-under was first through to the grand final against Calivil United following wins over the Demons and Newbridge.
Griffiths is expecting the adrenaline rush of grand final day to sustain her through a hectic afternoon at Marist College.
"It doesn't worry me, I'm able to switch off in between games while coaching," she said.
"I'm certainly grateful this week I don't have three in a row like every other week - it's nice to have that break.
"I'm very fortunate, I have a great manager in Jo Baxter for my 17-and-unders and B-grade. She certainly helps me off the court. She's almost an assistant coach to me.
"She has a great netball head and it is great to have her there to bounce things off for me."
A candid Griffiths said two premierships would be a great outcome and three unreal.
Beyond Saturday, the Eagles leader is optimistic about ticking off one last goal in her netball career.
"My dream is to play one game with my daughter Skye - hopefully next year," Griffiths said.
"She is in the 17-and-unders and is on the bench for C-grade this weekend and loves it - netball is part of her too.
"She loves the club every bit as much as I do and it's one of the main reasons I do all this."
