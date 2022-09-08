CLASS Maiden Gully YCW goal attack Meg Patterson is expecting a big response from the Eagles after earning a second crack at Mitiamo this finals series in Saturday's LVFNL premiership decider.
Beaten by 14 goals in their second semi-final encounter at Serpentine a fortnight ago, the Eagles set up a rematch against the Superoos on the grandest stage of them all with a convincing 14-goal win over Calivil United last weekend.
It has ensured a showdown between the number one and two ranked teams of the past two years.
Patterson, one half of the Eagles' lethal goal-shooting combination alongside Tia Webb, hinted that while their semi-final loss had not sat well with the playing group, it may well prove to be a blessing in disguise come Saturday.
"In hindsight, I know I was really disappointed with how I played, and it wasn't our best overall effort as a team as well," she said.
"So I think the loss actually did us some good.
"It made us go back and refocus on what we do well and how we could incorporate that back into our game against Calivil, so now we have that confidence going into a grand final of how our systems work.
"It was a reminder that we are a good team and we have all the components that we need to win. We just need to have the belief in ourselves that we can do it."
A grand final appearance for Patterson, who joined the Eagles from BFNL club Sandhurst ahead of the cancelled 2020 season, comes on top of a brilliant individual campaign in 2022.
She finished second behind her partner in goals Webb in the league's Helen Ward Medal count, polling 24 votes to her team-mate's 28.
She polled votes in 10 of 18 games and was adjudged best on court in five of those matches.
After a strong enough first on-court season in navy blue, orange and white in 2021, Patterson made a conscious decision to put in plenty of work behind the scenes ina bid to elevate her game.
The results speak for themselves with the goal attack playing a key role in a brilliant and near-perfect 13-1 home and away season and eventual grand final berth.
"I knew coming into the season that Tia finished runner-up in the league best and fairest last year, so I knew there was going to be a target on her back this season and a lot of teams would be trying to double team her," Patterson said.
"That was a good thing for me, it meant I could really shine and make sure I was racking up goals and being another option for the team if Tia was being covered.
"I was pretty keen to play my role as best as I can.
"Tia and I have played together for so long now and we've always worked well as a team.
"She is certainly a big presence on the court with her rebounding and shooting, but I feel we work very well together."
In a strong indicator that we could be set for a high-scoring grand final, goalers involved in Saturday's match filled the top three positions in the league's best and fairest, with Mitiamo's four-time league medallist Laura Hicks third on 22 votes.
A new recruit for the Superoos in 2022, goal shooter Carly Scholes is also in red-hot form after a brilliant latter part of the season, highlighted by two impressive finals performances.
Patterson acknowledges the threat from the opposite end of the court.
"Their attack end is very strong, but we'll be hoping our girls in defence can shut them down and have a cracker of a game at that end," she said.
"From there, we'll be hoping to score off and reward them for their hard efforts."
"I think we just need to play our own game.
"We got a little bit flustered when we played Mitiamo last time; they score really quickly and that's not necessarily how we play. We play a possession game.
"Just focusing on what we do best and not getting caught up in the day and the tactics of the other team is what normally works for us.
"When we played Calivil, it was a bit of a light-bulb moment for us, that our game is good enough for us to win it.
"We just need to make sure we focus on ourselves and not get too caught up in everyone else's plans."
Patterson will be able to draw on plenty of grand final experience for Saturday from her time at Sandhurst and her involvement in state finals with her former school Catholic College Bendigo (now Catherine McAuley College).
"This is definitely the most excited I have been for one, being A-grade it's something special," she said.
"My previous (grand final) record is a bit mixed; I've definitely won a couple and lost a couple, but that's the fun of playing in them. You definitely learn from the losses.
"To have so many of our teams in finals (A-grade, B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and 17-and-under), it's going to be an exciting time for the club."
