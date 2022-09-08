Trio stays true to the Superoos

THERE'S a saying, 'In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry.'
This certainly rings true in Loddon Valley league netball where Mitiamo is gearing up for its sixth grand final since 2012 this weekend against Maiden Gully YCW.
That could easily have been seven grand final appearances since 2012 had a full season eventuated in 2021 when the Superoos were crowned minor premiers in the absence of finals being contested.
And then there is the matter of a full season lost to COVID in 2020, when the Superoos would have been aiming for back-to-back flags.
It's a remarkable track record of success by any standard.
Every bit as consistent as their exceptional win-loss record during that period has been the core of the Superoos' team, led by their dynamic playing coach Laura Hicks, star centre Amelia Ludeman and wing attack Sarah Bateman.
The trio has amassed nearly 850 games for the Superoos - not including Minis - with somewhere above 150 of them coming with all three players in the same team.
Hicks, who will be leading the Superoos into grand final battle in her first season as a playing coach and is nearing 250 games in total in blue and white, can only marvel at their longevity together.
"The first time I played with Meils was 2012 in her first year in A-grade and I played juniors with Sarah, so it's been 10 years together in A-grade, except for the years I've missed (due to pregnancy)," she said.
"It's a lot of games together, but the bond only gets tighter each year.
"If anything, it makes it easier to play together. We know each other well and we know each other's game well.
"We know each other's spot on the court and we can pretty much say anything to each other and just seem to know what the other is doing.
"Being a playing coach, it's great having them in the team to help me out.
"At quarter time breaks, I'm talking about what everyone else needs to be doing, so it's good to have them there to let me know what I'm doing and what I need to improve on.
"They're my eyes and ears."
Hicks, who played her first game in the club's 17-and-unders in 2005, has gone on to stamp herself as one of the LVFNL's greatest all-time players, with four Helen Ward Medal (A-grade league best and fairest) award wins and six A-grade club best and fairest awards.
No stranger to success on the final day of the season, she has been an integral part of two A-grade premierships, one B-grade flag and two at 17-and-under level.
Hicks said the bond she shared with Ludeman and Bateman was a big but not the only reason she had continued to stay true to Mitiamo.
"I obviously just love playing at Mity and playing with the same girls is always appealing," she said.
"We're all the same, I think. We all came up through juniors and we have that family connection where our parents are Mitiamo people and played here.
"We've been around Mitiamo forever - it's just part and parcel of it now.
"We are lucky enough that we had that era of juniors where we had some strong sides that we were a part of and a lot came through to A-grade.
"Mitiamo is that embedded in me now that I don't know any differently.
"From the day I was born, I've been coming up to Mitiamo.
"I pretty much sat on the sidelines and watched all those premierships won by mum and Glenda Thomas. It looked pretty good.
"Now I've been lucky enough to be in a few."
Named this week with Hicks in the LVFNL's team of the year, centre Amelia Ludeman played the first of her nearly 300 officially recorded games in the Superoos' 15-and-unders in 2005.
A one-time A-grade club best and fairest and B-grade league best and fairest, she has featured in four premierships - two A-grade and one apiece in 17-and-under and 15-and-under.
The longest-serving of the trio and the Superoos' captain in 2022, Sarah Bateman, last season ticked past 300 games.
First stepping onto the court for Mitiamo as a 12-year-old in Minis, her first officially recorded games came during the 2003 season in 15-and-unders.
Along the way she has been a part of two each A-grade and 17-and-under flags, and won a 17-and-under LVFNL best and fairest and one club 15-and-under best and fairest.
Her reasons for staying the course with Mitiamo are easily explained.
"Probably Loz and Meils really," Bateman said without hesitation.
"We're lucky we get along so well and we obviously play mid-week together as well at Flora Hill stadium in mixed netball, with Laura's brother and her sister as well.
"There's a definite connection on the court - we all rely on each other, we know where each will be and what the other will be doing.
"That makes it relatively easy."
Bateman said she had nothing but total respect for her long-time team-mates' on-court contributions.
"Laura is an amazing coach and an amazing player - we just feed off everything she has to say and what she does on court," she said.
"She is a true leader, who always gets that little bit extra out of herself when we need it.
"And Meils is just lovely to play midcourt with; always there and hard at the ball. She's always giving it her very all."
Missing this season after choosing to take a break from netball, a fourth cog in the wheel has been another close friend Gabe Marlow, who has played 275 games and been a part of 17-and-under and A-grade premierships.
Having shared A-grade success in 2012 and 2019, Bateman hopes the trio can add to their rich history together at Marist College on Saturday against a determined Maiden Gully YCW.
She is confident the Superoos have the line-up and momentum to carry them to victory.
"It's just exciting to be in a grand final. We only had the bare seven (players) most of the year, so it's been a pretty big effort from us to get there," Bateman said.
"It took us a little while to get into the swing of things with a pregnancy early in the season and COVID and the flu hanging around, but we seem to be clicking and all playing well at the same time."
