Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Trio stays true to the Superoos

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Hicks, Sarah Bateman and Amelia Ludeman have established an unbreakable bond over more than a decade of playing together for Mitiamo. The three will be key players in this Saturday's LVFNL grand final. Picture: Kieran Iles

THERE'S a saying, 'In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry.'

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.