RIPPER harvests and good land prices could prompt family farmers to unleash their corporate side, experts says ahead of a discussion on the future of Australian agriculture.
Family farmers are flush with cash and looking to invest as Victoria rolls into its third consecutive wet spring, David Dodgshun from consultancy firm Dodgshun Medlin said.
Advertisement
"There's such big investment decisions about where we go to next," he said.
Mr Dogshun is among panelists who will join the Bendigo discussion next Thursday.
Agribusiness Australia has billed its event as a debate on the "family versus corporate farming barrier that has characterised this sector".
The discussion comes as Victoria reaps the benefits of three consecutive bumper springs and good land prices.
More news: Flood warning issued for central Victoria
Both have allowed family farmers room to take stock and think about expanding their businesses, or improving what they are already doing, Birchip Cropping Group chief executive Fiona Best said.
Those farmers have a lot more of the equity that was once the domain of corporate operations funded by investors, she said.
"So family farms and corporates are on a more even playing ground than they ever have been before," Ms Best said.
Many family farmers wanted to capitalise while the going was good because the good times could abruptly come to an end thanks to changing climates or commodity price drops.
"We are seeing family farms looking at all these opportunities around expansion but they are thinking about them differently than in the past," Ms Best said.
Family farmers are no longer simply thinking about buying out their next door neighbour, she said.
"They might be thinking about buying land in a completely different geographic region, maybe interstate, and that has implications for how they manage their operations," Ms Best said.
More news: Rescue dog rescued from mine shaft
Many farmers are managing increasingly large amounts of land and employing more people from outside their families, she said.
"That entails all of those more corporate-type activities like planning meetings, reflection meetings, more intense budgeting, things like that become more commonplace," Ms Best said.
Farmers are also grappling with big questions about the rising cost of production, Mr Dodgshun.
"I'd imagine that will be a big topic on Tuesday, especially from that profit-driven corporate perspective, compared to family farms which are often more legacy driven.
Advertisement
"It often does not matter for a family farm when we only get a one per cent return, rather than a 10 per cent one. I think there will be a really good discussion around that."
Mr Dodgshun does not think corporate operations will ever come to dominate Australia's agriculture industry.
"I think we'll see a lot more professionalisation and rigour around family farm decisions," he said.
For more details and ticket prices visit AgriBusiness Australia's website.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.