A dog trapped in a mine shaft overnight in freezing conditions has been rescued safe and well.
Rescue crews winched little Archie, a Staffordshire cross Kelpie, from a mine shaft in the Kangaroo Flat/Maiden Gully area at 11.31am on Thursday.
After disappearing yesterday afternoon - when it is believed he fell down the four-metre deep shaft - owners Matthew and Katie Canterford renewed their search for Archie this morning, locating him in the shaft after hearing his barking.
A joint rescue in heavy rain by Fire Rescue Victoria's Bendigo Technical Rescue, Kangaroo Flat CFA volunteers and CFA's Oscar 1 Mines Rescue Team saw Archie returned to Mattew and Katie unharmed but a little damp, much to their relief.
The couple said they're thinking of changing Archie's name to Lucky after the incident.
"I can't believe we found him," Matthew said.
"We're really lucky with all the emergency services who facilitated the rescue.
"We're so relieved, thank you to everyone. Thank you so much."
Archie was a rescue dog the couple took in about 18 months ago.
"We think he might have been abandoned because he had a few cuts and scratches on his face," Matthew said.
Archie went missing around noon on Wednesday after the Canterfords were taking him on a walk through bushland.
"He must have seen a kangaroo and just took off," Matthew said.
They searched for several hours trying to find Archie.
"Me and the kids searched until 5pm and Matt came home about 8pm because after that it was too dark to see," Katie said.
After dropping his kids off a school on Thursday morning, Matthew resumed the search and calling out his name and 45 minutes later heard Archie's barking, calling out for help.
Matthew put a call through to emergency services just before 10am and crews were on the scene shortly after.
"Everyone was pretty upset last night, not a lot of sleep. The kids we're hoping they'd hear scratching at the door," Matthew said.
In the end, Archie emerged uninjured from the shaft in a harness and the arms of rescuer Josh King.
Archie was visibly excited to be back on the surface and happy to take pats and hugs from his owners and members of the rescue crews.
CFA District 2 commander Darren Eenjes said the rescue took place on Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning crown land.
"They will investigate later what to do with the shaft to make it safe," Mr Eenjes said.
"We're all just relieved we were able to get him back."
