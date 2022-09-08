Central Victoria residents are advised to be alert for minor flooding, as heavy rain falls across the state.
The State Emergency service issued an "advice" on Thursday afternoon, warning "minor flooding with isolated moderate flooding may develop from Thursday evening for catchments in the flood watch area."
Advertisement
Creswick and Daylesford are included in the warning area, which extends north through Castlemaine, Bendigo and up to Echuca, Kerang, Swan Hill and south of Mildura.
"Rainfall totals of 15-25 mm expected on Thursday across the flood watch area with higher totals of up to 50 mm across the north east ranges," the advice reads.
IN THE NEWS
"During Thursday isolated totals of 30-50 mm are possible with thunderstorms across the flood watch area. Further rainfall totals of up to 20 mm are forecast for Friday in the eastern ranges."
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 09/09/2022 01:30 pm or as the situation changes.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast Ballarat to recieve up to 15 millimetres of rain on Thursday, however as of 1.30pm, the city recorded 2.4mm.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.