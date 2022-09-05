Bendigo Advertiser
Jobs and Skills Australia to get $1.9m for study into clean energy jobs

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated September 5 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:59am
Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Albanese government's workforce advisory agency will be given an additional $1.9 million to better understand future challenges in Australia's clean energy workforce.









