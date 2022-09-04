Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

Bulldogs blitz Bloods in BFNL first semi-final

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Hamish Morcom was influential in the first semi-final. Picture by Darren Howe

Golden Square moved one step closer to a grand final berth when it outclassed South Bendigo in Sunday's BFNL first semi-final at the QEO.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.