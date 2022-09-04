Puppy scams are on the rise across Victoria and it has police sounding the alarm.
People across the state have reported losing thousands of dollars after being scammed by websites and online marketplaces advertising fake puppy sales.
Victims have reported once an inquiry was made with the seller they were sent a photo of puppy.
They were then asked to make a deposit into a bank account.
Often this deposit included paying for interstate transport, insurance and registration fees.
Many victims also said they were asked for more money after the initial deposit under the facade of different crates or equipment needed for the puppy.
Detectives say the communication from these sites is often over email, text, online or over the phone and once the payment was made the seller cuts off all contact.
The reported losses range between $700 and $10,000.
As police across the state continue to investigate the scams, CIU Acting Detective Sergeant Laura Montgomery is urging people to remain alert when purchasing a puppy.
"Not only do victims lose a significant financial amount, this type of scam takes an enormous emotional toll on people who are devastated that they have been taken advantage of after wanting to bring in a puppy into their lives," she said.
The most common breeds involved in the scams include Cavoodles, French Bulldogs, Mini Teacup Puppies, Golden Retrievers, Corgies and Dachshunds.
"We're encouraging people to really do their research before buying - if an offer seems too good to be true then it probably is," Acting Detective Sergeant Montgomery said.
"While it might be convenient to purchase a puppy online, it's imperative you see what you are buying before transferring funds over as this is the safest option."
Acting Detective Sergeant Montgomery said puppies can be purchased online safely if you follow these tips:
If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, you can make a report to your local police station.
Anyone with information in relation to the scam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
