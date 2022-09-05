Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Planning Institute of Australia demands change as regional crisis worsens

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:17am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Developers say the planning system slows homes being built on regional land. File picture.

DECISION makers must overhaul aging rules as an affordability crisis cripples housing supplies, an urban policy expert has warned.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.