Bloods end 54-year A-grade netball premiership drought

ELMORE has ended a 54-year A-grade premiership drought with a stirring eight-goal win over White Hills in Saturday's HDFNL grand final at Huntly.
The Bloods, who hadn't won a top-grade flag since 1968, led at every change, but effectively took control of the contest during the third quarter.
After leading by four goals at quarter time and one less at half time, the Bloods put their foot on the pedal to outscore the Demons 17-12 in the third quarter and establish a match-winning break.
It set the scene for a sweet last 15 minutes as the Allira Holmes and Gabe Richards-coached Bloods powered to a historic premiership victory.
The flag win capped a remarkable two-year period of dominance from Elmore.
The Bloods won straight 12 games in 2021 to claim the minor premiership before the season was called off without finals being played due to COVID.
They emphatically added another 11 wins this season before the streak was broken against White Hills in a 66-57 victory for the Demons in round 14.
The Bloods would lose just two more games - one against Huntly via a scoresheet protest in round 17 and the second semi-final, also against the Demons, by five goals.
There were emotional scenes after the siren, both in the crowd and on the court where the Bloods' newest premiership heroes embraced.
Joint coach Richards said it was hard not to get caught up in the emotion of a huge occasion for the team and town.
"It was such a great team effort all day and to break the drought, not only for the netballers, but to do it for the whole Elmore community is just really pleasing," she said.
"And it was great for at least two of our four teams in grand finals to get a win today," she added in reference to A-reserve's win over Colbinabbin, but losses for B-grade and 13-and-under.
"(All teams) contested their games well, we were just unfortunate not to win a few early. But I am just so proud of everyone's efforts all week."
Slow to begin in the previous week's preliminary final against Colbinabbin before hitting top gear in the second quarter, the Bloods, to Richards and Holmes' pleasure, were fast out of the blocks against White Hills.
"We've had some really good games leading into this - I think dropping that semi-final (against White Hills), whilst it wasn't the way we wanted to do it, it certainly worked in our favour," Richards said.
"We played some really good netball in some tough finals to get here and I think it did us the world of good.
"That and having a full side back gave us a real, boost."
Without Holmes for their last two finals and creative centre Andrea Wilson for all three before Saturday, the pair were able to bolster an already formidable line-up.
The inclusion of Wilson allowed Tahnee Cannan to return to goal defence after holding down the centre position in the latter part of the season.
It was a seamless transition back, with the runner-up in this year's league medal count behind Heathcote's Brooke Bolton the undisputed winner of the best on court medal with a brilliant display of rebounding and intercepts.
Cannan won full praise from coach Holmes for her selflessness in moving out of defence as injuries and illness took hold of the playing group during the season.
"She came right out of the gates today. We've been really lucky over the last few weeks with Mop (Wilson) being injured, Tahnee just took it in her stride when we asked ' how do you feel about playing centre'," she said.
"I think Gabe at one point said if you don't like it, you better hurry up and like it.
"She has obviously filled in that spot the last few weeks and played fabulously, but we know how dominant she is down the defensive end and we saw that today."
In the end, the Bloods were just glad to get their hands on the premiership cup for the first time since 1968, after looking likely to break their drought a year earlier before COVID took hold of the season.
After two years of dominance, they now have some silverware to show for it.
"I'm happy for the girls, but the club and town as well," Holmes said.
"We've just taken out an A-grade premiership and an A-reserve premiership. These girls have given their all this season, I couldn't have asked for any more.
"Every time we've asked them to step up they've stepped up.
"There's been a few times the A-reserve girls have had to forego their game for us (A-grade) to have a team. That was really challenging, especially in finals, but they did it and we are super grateful.
"There was a bit of pressure not having won one since 1968, but it means so much to the town.
"All these country clubs, it just means so much.
"To see the sea of red of our supporters today, it was amazing."
Some of the loudest cheers at Saturday's premiership medallion presentation were reserved for Kelsey Niven, Abbey Hromenko and Cayde Hayes, products of the Bloods' junior program.
The premiership win was the Bloods' fourth at A-grade level.
They won their first in 1963 before going back-to-back in 1964 and triumphing again four years later in 1968.
No stranger to premiership success having led White Hills to A-grade flags in 2018 and 2019, Demons playing coach Lauren Bowles could easily empathise with how the Bloods were feeling after putting their A-grade hoodoo to rest.
"They were the better team of the day - ending a 54-year premiership drought is pretty amazing," she said.
"If that doesn't get you up and about and give you a bit of drive to win the game, I don't know what will.
"I feel at times they had a little bit more hunger and you could see that on the court; they just went so hard for every tip and loose ball.
"We did get back into the game and got it back to two goals at one point.
"But we had a few missed opportunities and they were able to capitalise, which they are always able to do with Gabe at goal shooter.
"The fact we lost today should not take the gloss off a great season and it won't."
While there were no real standouts for the Demons, it was a solid all-around team effort in defeat.
But nothing, including history, was going to deny the Bloods their long overdue chance to shine.
