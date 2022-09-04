The life well and truly returned to Bendigo's CBD on Saturday night when street performers, massive puppets and light projections lit up the town.
Creative Director of White Night Bendigo Joseph O'Farrell said everywhere was "chock-a-block".
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"Lots and lots of the pubs and the restaurants were packed out as well as all the local traders on the streets so it feels like everyone's really happy with how that all went," he said.
The night featured stunning projections from professional artists as well as a 'Guardian' puppet from A Blanck Canvas and plenty more entertainment.
Alexandra Fountain and many other iconic buildings throughout the CBD were lit up as the main thoroughfare reflected all the fantastic colourful art.
"For me, the Welcome to Country was a really beautiful moment that was shared by the crowd before all the programs started," Mr O'Farrell said.
"And shortly after that, to see to see 'The Guardian', that massive puppet that was two meters long and four meters high, wake up surrounded by 1000s of people.
"And then it starts to blow smoke and to roar and you heard all the kids screaming in delight - it was just a really exciting moment."
That moment, he said, was when it hit him that White Night was really back.
"It's an event that we've been dreaming of for so long and just to see Pall Mall full of so many people and dancing to the drag queens or taking in the Bendigo brass band, it just made the night really special," he said.
"The feeling on the street was really lovely and family friendly and joyous and that that's the kind of event that I always dreamed of making.
"Something that reflected Bendigo but also kind of projected that positivity and enjoyment that comes from coming out of the pandemic and having not done it for for such a long time."
More coverage to come.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.