Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Overdose awareness: Bendigo practitioners say know how to take your medication safely

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:34am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Communities will come together on Wednesday to mark International Overdose Awareness day with experts in the drug and alcohol field keen for the public to better understand the nuances of overdose.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.