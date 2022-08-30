Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. For information on how to prepare go to www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/floodsafe.

You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.

Monitor weather forecasts and river levels online by visiting www.bom.gov.au/vic/warnings.

Impacts in your area:

Areas around rivers and streams may be flooded.

Caravan parks and camping grounds may be flooded.

Local roads may be closed and low bridges may be underwater.

This message was issued by State Emergency Service.

The next update is expected by 31/08/2022 03:00 pm or as the situation changes.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

www.emergency.vic.gov.au

VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226

VicEmergency app

Facebook or Twitter (#vicfloods)