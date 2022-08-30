EMERGENCY CREWS say minor flooding could break out along the Avoca and Loddon rivers over the rest of Tuesday night and into the early morning.
Scattered showers might have contracted but many flood catchments have been drenched by heavy rainfalls in recent days, the State Emergency Service has warned.
It is watching river levels rise across the state.
The SES has an "initial flood watch" warning for the Avoca River.
Warnings have also been issued for the Loddon River.
Higher level flood warnings are current for the Bunyip, Yarra, Latrobe, Kiewa and Ovens and King River catchments.
What you should do:
