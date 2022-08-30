Bendigo Advertiser
SES issues flood watch warnings for Avoca River and Loddon River

Updated August 30 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:25am
The state emergency Service is warning people in central Victoria to be alert for flooding. Picture: FILE PHOTO

EMERGENCY CREWS say minor flooding could break out along the Avoca and Loddon rivers over the rest of Tuesday night and into the early morning.

