COUNCIL must add child proof gates at a Strathdale play space amid concerns young children can quietly wander out, petitioners say.
Kay O'Brien recently organised the petition after witnessing a three-year-old girl wander out of the playground at the corner McIvor Highway and Crook Street and make her way into a toilet block on her own.
Advertisement
A person who was supposed to be supervising the child was distracted when she wandered away.
It was too easy for parents' attention to get diverted, especially if they were looking after multiple children, Kay said.
She loves the award-winning space and visits it regularly with her grandchildren, but she worries about the multiple exits with no child proof gates.
"This should be a major concern for the council and every parent," she said.
Many appear to agree with her, going by the response to Kay's petition.
It took her three hours to gather approximately 100 signatures from parents and other carers using the space, she said.
Several exits open near a busy public toilet attracting a multitude of people, many of whom are not visiting the playground.
Gates might not solve potential stranger danger problems but they would at least reduce the risk of children wandering unaccompanied near the toilet block, or out onto busy nearby roads or the lake, Kay said.
She also wants the council to install a gate at an exit leading directly into a well-used car park.
Kay has seen children disobeying adults and trying to play near the exit.
She also once watched one child try to climb a small cage covering a gas main along one fence line overlooking the car park.
Vigilant adults quickly stepped in during all of those incidents but Kay said all pointed to risks that the council should mitigate.
Greater Bendigo's council has agreed to consider the petition and respond within two months.
Victorian councils are not required to fence or child-proof gates around play spaces.
Only a handful of at least 130 public playgrounds dotting Greater Bendigo have both.
Advertisement
That includes Lake Weeroona's playground, which is currently closed for a rebuild.
Rosalind Park's playground is also fenced and gated but its layout has been influenced by Camp Hill Primary School's requirements.
The school shares the playground with the public.
One portion of Lake Neangar's playground is fenced and gated.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.