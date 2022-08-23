THE new chief executive of a central Victorian theatre company is set to bring years of industry experience to the table.
Debra Allanson has joined Arena Theatre Company as its new executive director.
Ms Allanson has also been named co-chief executive officer with the company's artistic director Christian Leavesley.
Arena's board chair Anne Henshall said Ms Allanson brought with her a wealth of experience through her career in the creative industries including television, film and innovative digital platforms as well as deep strategic and operational management roles.
She is a long-standing member of the Vicscreen (previously Film Victoria) investment and incentive committee and was previously a board member for Western Australian children and family theatre company Barking Gecko.
"Relocating to Bendigo four years ago opened exciting new pathways for Arena and with Debra on board, working closely with our artistic director and co-chief executive Christian Leavesley, we are well-placed to realise these opportunities," Ms Henshall said.
For Ms Allanson, joining Arena was a happy merger of her long-held interests and expertise.
"This role brings together many of my career highlights, working with creative programming for and with children and young people," she said.
"This is even more compelling in a post-COVID world, recognising the vital importance of social interaction and embodied experience in young people's growth and development."
Arena works in schools all over central Victoria as well as creating theatre pieces for children and making films, virtual reality and augmented reality experiences.
"At Arena we love working with new technologies and across platforms," Mr Leavesley said.
"I am very excited about the incredible breadth of expertise and experience Debra is bringing to the Company. The timing could not be more perfect."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
