COUNCILLORS say there is no point sugarcoating the challenges of renovating a beloved Eaglehawk leisure centre.
Rebuilding the ageing Peter Krenz Centre might be a council priority but the scale of work ahead and funding shortfalls will make it hard to fast-track works, Cr Julie Sloan said on Monday night.
"I do understand there will be disappointment in the community," she said.
She and fellow councillors were discussing options after more than 1000 people endorsed ideas to replace a section with a library, cafe, gym, change rooms and multipurpose areas.
Many want the rebuild much sooner than the council's current 10 year timeframe.
"Surely there are ways to speed things up!?" one person wrote in a comment that may have captured public sentiment.
Council officers said the earliest they could deliver the project would be 2027.
Cr Dave Fagg had his doubts given the amount of detailed planning still to do.
"I would say that timeframe is probably being a bit generous," he said.
Part of the problem is the cost of the revamp at an estimated $27 million, minimum.
Both he and Cr Sloan vowed to chase funding when the council begins early budget deliberations later this year.
That cash would likely only be enough to cover detailed designs, not the entire project, both councillors warned.
The council will probably need to win building funds from other levels of government.
Cr Marg O'Rourke shared her colleages frustrations.
New facilities would complement an area around Lake Neangar that has been transformed by playgrounds and other public amenities in recent decades, she said.
"It is the past piece of the puzzle for that beautiful area around the lake," Cr O'Rourke said.
The renovation would be the first stage of a larger upgrade at Peter Krenz.
The council wants to consider upgrading the indoor pool at a much later date. it says the current facilities still have 15 to 20 years of life left.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
