GREATER Bendigo risks losing 157 slices of history if the state government fails to ratify a planning scheme amendment.
The City of Greater Bendigo has warned the miners cottages dating back to the gold rush are threatened by development.
It wants the buildings branded "places of local heritage significance" but needs the planning minister's approval to change Bendigo's planning scheme.
The council is trying to plug holes in the planning scheme.
Councillors ratified the push on Monday night, voting to send paperwork to the planning minister and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.
The department would likely launch public consultations before the minister makes any decisions.
Bendigo's council has whittled each property down from a 2017 list of 574 that specialists initially thought might benefit from extra protections.
Many of the final properties are clustered around former mining sites.. Most are not covered by existing heritage overlays.
Fifty-nine cottages are early gable roofed homes that can be traced back to laws passed in 1855. They are linked to the earliest forms of gold mining in Bendigo.
forty-two are modest weatherboard homes linked to the "quartz reef" mining boom in the 1870s, when specialist miners arrived to plumb some of the deepest shafts in the world.
Another seven regency style homes from the same period are grander and were built by some of the more successful miners.
The final 49 are increasingly opulent homes from the 1980s onwards, when miners could set down deeper roots because their tenures were more secure, and as mining widows and new generations of highly-skilled workers found properties.
Cr Dave Fagg said miners cottages might not get as much attention as the grand old civic buildings in the centre of suburbs like Bendigo and Eaglehawk.
"They are one of the last tangible signs of ordinary working people from the past," he said.
Many people would not even know many of the cottages had names, Cr Marg O'Rourke said.
Cr Rod Fyffe said the 157 properties were what remained out of "hundreds and hundreds" more that were still standing half a century ago.
"They do tell a story, a very pertinent story, a story that we live in as part of the fabric of modern Bendigo," he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
