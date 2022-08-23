A SERIES of buildings sold as one listing in central Bendigo has attracted a sale price of $2.9 million.
The property package takes in 42-46 Bridge Street and 106-108 Baxter Street and was recently sold by the Stonebridge property group after an expressions of interest period.
During the interest period the listing attracted four offers - all from Melbourne-based buyers.
The site spans more than 3000 square metres and includes commercial and residential tenancies that could potentially bring in $142,000 of annual income.
It is located close to Bendigo's medical and commercial precincts and has the potential to support significant development.
The Baxter-Bridge Street listing is the latest in a series of commercial sales in the Bendigo area.
Stonebridge associate director Nic Hage said there had been strong demand for regional commercial opprtunities.
"Over the past 18 months Stonebridge have transacted five Bendigo CBD assets, four of which have been purchased by Melbourne based groups," he said.
"The activity highlights a shift in demand, with buyers clearly recognising value in regional locations (notably Bendigo) off the back of surging residential prices and a population shift."
Stonebridge were also responsible for the sales of the vacant land at the corner of Williamson and Mollison Streets and the building which houses 8 Sisters Cafe and Grill in Mitchell Street.
The land at the corner of Williamson and Mollison Streets sold to a Melbourne-based land banker in excess of its $4.5 million asking price.
The Mitchell Street property sold to a Melbourne investor for $1.875 million, more than $500,000 above its listing price.
In June, Abbott Arcade sold for more than $3 million. The commercial property is home to seven traders and links Lyttleton Terrace and Queen Street together.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
