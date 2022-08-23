NORTH central Victoria will need more than 12,500 workers by 2025 in order to have a fully-functioning hospitality and health industry.
A recently released state government plan has revealed the Loddon and Campaspe regions will need a combined 12,850 workers to be viable by 2025.
The plan - which was released on Monday - also indicated Victoria will need an extra 373,000 workers across 13 key industries by the same date.
Both the hospitality and healthcare industries are already crying out for help, despite the data indicating they will need a combined 155,000 additional staff.
The plan will aim to get TAFEs, training providers, universities, adult and communication education providers, industry and unions working together to fill these future jobs with the Victorian Skills Authority driving that work to improve skills and employment outcomes.
See a breakdown of the data here:
The plan provides the most comprehensive overview of the state's labour market to date, outlining the immediate challenges and opportunities in joining up skills and training with jobs to deliver the workers industry needs and create career opportunities for more Victorians.
It will also deliver a blueprint for education providers to design courses that match local industry and community need and, armed with greater knowledge of in-demand local industries and training opportunities, will support learners and job seekers to make the best choices for their future.
Training and Skills Minister Gayle Tierney said the plan will help get people of all backgrounds prepared for in-demand careers.
"Free TAFE has brought more women, mature-age students, unemployed people, neurodiverse students, culturally diverse students, and students with a disability into TAFE courses," she said.
"And thanks to the skills plan, we'll be able to put more Victorians into great new jobs and careers."
The plan is available to read at vic.gov.au/victorian-skills-plan
