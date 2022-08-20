INVESTIGATORS suspect a vehicle hit a man without stopping, leaving him for dead.
Detectives from the Major Collision Unit are trying to piece together the unknown man's movements before he was struck on the Murray Valley Highway early on Friday morning.
Advertisement
They want to talk to anyone in the Reedy Creek area between 2.00am and 2.30am.
Police have not ruled out a truck driver hitting the man but not noticing.
A 59-year-old woman from Nyah West stopped at the scene at 2.18am and notified authorities.
Detectives were yet to formally identify the body of the man on Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.