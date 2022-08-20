Bendigo Advertiser
Detectives suspect hit-run on Murray Valley Highway, Reedy Creek

Updated August 21 2022 - 3:48am, first published August 20 2022 - 10:25pm
Picture: FILE PHOTO

INVESTIGATORS suspect a vehicle hit a man without stopping, leaving him for dead.

