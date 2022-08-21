BUILDINGS in the oldest part of Bendigo could fall into neglect unless the public drives discussions on Pall Mall's future, the National Trust will be warned at a meeting later on Monday.
The National Trust hopes the gathering will fuel discussions that have been in the works for at least four years.
"That's not quick enough and certainly right now, there isn't funding to preserve these buildings long term," president Peter Cox said.
"But this is a huge project."
Multiple grand old buildings are witnessing an exodus including the law courts and Bendigo TAFE, thanks to new constructions rising elsewhere in the city centre.
There are good reasons heritage has been on the backburner during years marred by pandemics and economic chaos, Mr Cox said.
The clock has been ticking, though.
"As soon as a building becomes vacant, rising damp and deterioration quickens because there's no ventilation or people using it," Mr Cox said.
Many owners of idle Pall Mall buildings want certainty for what can be complex and costly retrofits, he said.
Still, when one door closes another might open, Mr Cox said.
He expects law firms will want more city centre office space once the new law, bigger and busier law courts open in Mundy Street.
"So that's a real option for some of these spaces."
It is just one idea that could shape Pall Mall's future. Mr Cox suspects members of the public might have more.
"This can't just be a government-driven issue. Private businesses use many of the 20-odd buildings that are on the heritage register, in that area," he said.
The expected closure of View Street's Bendigo Art Gallery has refocused attention on Pall Mall in recent months.
Next year's shutdown would temporarily cut Bendigo off from one of its biggest tourism drawcards, right at a time when large spaces in Pall Mall will be available.
It is unclear whether those venues could be retrofitted in time for any gallery closures, or whether that would even be appropriate.
But Mr Cox said the closure would highlight the dangers of people putting too many eggs in one basket.
He has called for the View Street Arts Precinct to be extended down to Pall Mall in years to come.
The National Trust's public meeting takes place at 5.30pm at the Shamrock Hotel in Pall Mall.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
