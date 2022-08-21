Bendigo Advertiser
National Trust calls public meeting amid Pall Mall heritage uncertainty

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 22 2022 - 1:55am, first published August 21 2022 - 8:25am
BUILDINGS in the oldest part of Bendigo could fall into neglect unless the public drives discussions on Pall Mall's future, the National Trust will be warned at a meeting later on Monday.

