Sandhurst young gun Cobi Maxted bags nine goals in big win over Castlemaine

By Richard Jones
Updated August 21 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:30am
Cobi Maxted tormented the Castlemaine defence on Saturday.

Sandhurst cemented its position in the BFNL top five with a 136-point thumping of Castlemaine on Saturday.

