SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

South Bendigo 15.17 (107) d Kangaroo Flat 6.8 (44)
Advertisement
Golden Square 12.16 (88) d Strathfieldsaye 6.5 (41)
Gisborne 17.15 (117) d Eaglehawk 5.7 (37)
Sandhurst 27.16 (178) d Castlemaine 7.2 (44)
Kyneton 19.19 (133) d Maryborough 4.8 (32)
NEXT WEEK
Saturday - Qualifying final: Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
Sunday - Elimination final - South Bendigo v Sandhurst
Mt Pleasant 13.8 (86) d Lockington-Bamawm United 7.13 (55)
Pyramid Hill 19.13 (127) d Mitiamo 11.11 (77)
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers 15.11 (101) d Wedderburn 4.10 (34)
Maldon 8.16 (64) d Royal Park 0.0 (0)
Dunolly 13.13 (91) d Avoca 8.8 (56)
Rovers 4.10 (34) lt Lexton 13.10 (88)
Trentham 13.25 (103) d Talbot 1.2 (8)
Carisbrook 6.5 (41) d Navarre 3.6 (24)
Harcourt 15.12 (102) d Newstead 3.7 (25)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.