Golden Square dismantled Strathfieldsaye for the second time in 2022 and will go into their third encounter in next Saturday's BFNL qualifying final full of confidence.
After thumping the Storm by 58 points in round nine, the Bulldogs were just as impressive in Saturday's 12.16 (88) to 6.5 (41) win at Tannery Lane.
Advertisement
While the game meant nothing to both sides in terms of their position for finals, the Storm have plenty of work to do this week if they're to turn the result around in the qualifying final.
Across the two home and away games this season the Bulldogs have had 58 scoring shots to the Storm's 18.
On Saturday, the Storm kicked the first two goals of the match inside nine minutes and didn't kick their third goal until early in the third term.
They didn't score at all in the second quarter.
Square's defence and pressure suffocated the Storm's ball movement in the first half.
Time after time the Storm had no answer to moving the ball from deep in defensive 50.
The Dogs pounced on any skill error made by the Storm. Golden Square's first four goals of the match came from Storm turnovers.
You'd have to go back to the Storm's first or second season to see an opposing team dominate Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane like the Bulldogs did in the second term.
The 5.8 to 0.0 second quarter could have been much worse for the home side.
Among the highlights for the Dogs, a mark of the year contender from key forward Jayden Burke and a 50m goal from skipper Jack Geary.
The Bulldogs raced to a 46-point half-time lead and the game was done as a contest.
The Storm stopped the bleeding after the main break, but the damage had been done.
Yes, seven days is a long time in footy and you'd be silly to write the Storm off.
Yes, Strathfieldsaye had several senior players sidelined for the round 18 match - Shannon Geary, Riley Wilson, Daniel Clohesy, Harry Conway, Caleb Sheahan and Michael Pilcher.
Yes, Strathfieldsaye lost key ball winner Cal McCarty (head knock) in the first half.
Advertisement
However, the evidence from two games shows that when Golden Square's pressure and zone defence is on song, the Storm's high-possession game struggles to penetrate the Bulldogs' defence and, in turn, generate enough quality scoring opportunities.
"The second quarter they dominated us and there was nothing we could do to change it," Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"They were very impressive and their press was very good. We played into their hands with our ball use and some poor decisions
"We have some work to do, but hopefully we learned some lessons.
"The return of some players next week will help us, but it won't solve everything."
Advertisement
Golden Square coach Christian Carter had plenty to smile about on Saturday night.
The Dogs have won five games on the trot and had a clean bill of health - again.
"I was really happy with our first half,'' Carter said.
"I thought defensively we were really sound to hold them to two goals for the half.
"I thought our forward pressure when the ball was in dispute was enormous.
"We turned that pressure into scoring opportunities and we made the most of them.
Advertisement
"We were probably a bit cautious after half-time with next week in mind."
The Bulldogs had a plethora of solid contributors, led by midfielder Ricky Monti and wingman Hamish Morcom.
Defenders Liam Barrett, Zac Shelton, Will Lee and Liam Duguid gave little away all day.
The Storm named defenders Mitch Hallinan and Lachlan Ratcliffe as their best players after they held Joel Brett and Jayden Burke to three goals each.
Storm star Kal Geary got through his first game back from injury unscathed.
Advertisement
He started forward and kicked the opening goal of the match after taking a fine contested mark.
Once Square took control of the match he spent time in the midfield and behind the ball in a bid to spark the Storm.
Utilising his speed and decision-making off half-back might be an answer to one of the Storm's problems for the qualifying final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.