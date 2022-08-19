ANOTHER 60 people have COVID-19 in Greater Bendigo as the city enters the weekend.
It leaves a total of 450 people with the virus across the municipality, down 16 in 24 hours.
New case numbers have steadily dropped from 81 on Thursday to 71 on Friday.
Figures released today show 20 new COVID-19 cases have been found in Bendigo's 3550 postcode, seven in Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode and 10 in Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode.
Health authorities have found another 21 in the regional 3551 postcode, with the rest in other rural parts of the municipality.
Elsewhere, the Macedon Ranges recorded 20 new cases, Mount Alexander 11, the Central Goldfields five, the Campaspe Shire 16, Loddon four, Gannawarra four and Buloke two.
Happy weekend Bendigo Advertiser readers - it's the end of another week but the rain will continue to fall.
Bendigo will be partly cloudy with a high chance of showers in the morning. West to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h winds will shifting southerly in the middle of the day with a low of seven and a max of 14.
There will be an 80 per cent chance of rain with between 1 and 2mm expected.
Across the region, there will be up to a 90 per cent chance of showers and snow will fall above 1100 metres.
Up on the river, Echuca can expect similarly rainy weather with a high chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. There will be a low of seven and high of 16 with up to 2mm of rain expected.
Castlemaine will experience a low of six and a high of 13, a 90 per cent chance of showers and between 1 and 2mm of rain.
Stay up to date throughout the day with this free blog, and enjoy the weekend.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
