ONE of Bendigo's oldest businesses has been crowned the Business of the Year at the Be.Bendigo and Bendigo Bank Business Excellence Awards.
The 164-year-old Bendigo Pottery took out the top honour at a function held at the All Seasons Resort on Friday night with more than 500 guests in attendance.
It was the first time the city's business community had celebrated together since the onset of the global pandemic.
"A special congratulations to Bendigo Pottery on winning the Business of the Year. A very well-deserved win for a business who has been a big part of Bendigo since the city's early beginnings," BBEA chairperson Eva Ritchins said.
Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert said the awards night was a fitting way to celebrate achievements across the region's business community.
"To see Bendigo Pottery, that was established in 1858, win the Business of the Year is a truly amazing story.
"It just goes to show that, with some ingenuity, businesses can continue to thrive as consumer habits change".
The pottery is Australia's oldest working pottery, and the business also won the Manufacturing and Innovation Award.
Head judge Dennis Barnett said the excellence awards really highlighted to the judging panel how resilient and agile businesses have become due to the pandemic.
"While the diversity of the entries has been terrific - they all share a common attribute - and that is passionate people that care about what they do and who they help," he said.
Other award winners include Muffin Break Lansell Square (Retail Experience), Munari Wines (Small and Succeeding), Eaglehawk UFS Dispensary (Health and Care) and Lifely (Customer Focussed).
The Cambrian Hotel was a popular winner of the Hospitality Excellence awards, while Bendigo Brittle's Greta Donaldson took out the Regional Women's Business Award.
Spotless won the Diverse and Inclusive Award, Treehouse Paediatrics won the Emerging and Energised category, and the Discovery Science and Technology Centre was judged the most community minded business.
The Professional Services category was awarded to Square V, Eaglehawk Community House won the Not For Profit - Community Impact section, and MSD Security and Data was the Trade Specialist winner.
Curium Legal's Sarah Gee was named Young Professional of the Year.
