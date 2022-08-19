10.20am
Firefighters are cleaning up and closing down after a fire near a creek bed on Saturday morning.
Advertisement
The wreckage of a car has been towed from the scene.
Earlier
Police have urged anyone with information to come forward after flames destroyed a hatchback in California Gully.
Fire crews and police have blocked off a section of Jobs Gully Road near Bright Street and are stopping the fire relighting in a creek a short way away.
No-one was in the car - thought to have been a red Mazda hatchback - when it caught fire.
Police are hunting for as many as two people thought to have driven the car into the small nature reserve along Jobs Creek and seen leaving the scene on foot.
"We have a vehicle that has been deliberately lit on fire," Bendigo sergeant Matt Ormston said.
Multiple fire crews remain on scene to stop the car reigniting.
Anyone who saw something, has CCTV footage or dashcam footage can contact the Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
They can also report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Reports can be made anonymously.
More news: Bendigo Pottery named business of the year
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.