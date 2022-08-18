SEVENTH in the marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Andy Buchanan returns to the Bendigo Bats line-up for this Saturday's road racing at Ballarat.
Buchanan and his Bats' team-mates will be determined to build on the lead atop the men's premiership division when they contest the 15km event on the Lake Wendouree course.
Despite a season-low of third in the seventh round, the Lakeside 10, Bendigo is still well in front of nearest rivals in men's premier division.
The Bats have scored 79 points to lead Box Hill on 62.
First and second in the 10km showdown at the Albert Park circuit, St Stephens and Western Athletics are locked on 54 points.
The Bendigo line-up has Moama's Archie Reid near full-strength after many weeks on the sidelines because of an Achilles injury.
The Bats also have the in-form Nathan Stoate who will use Ballarat as part of his build-up to the national cross-country titles in Adelaide a week later.
Bendigo's likely team for men's premier division at Ballarat is Andy Buchanan, Brady Threlfall, Nathan Stoate, Matt Buckell, Archie Reid and Jamie Cook.
Unbeaten in women's division four, Bendigo has Gold Coast Commonwealth Games marathon runner Virginia McCormick bound for Ballarat.
Alice Wilkinson will sit this round out as she prepares for a tilt at the Melbourne Marathon Festival at the start of October.
Also among Bendigo's entry list of 37 for Ballarat are masters athletes Trevor Kelly, Greg Hilson, Andrew Creer, Phil Noden and David Heislers.
Racing at Ballarat on Saturday starts at 1pm when the 6km for under-14, 16, 18 and 20 boys and girls, 50-plus women and 60-plus men is run.
Action from 2.30pm includes the 15km for open class, 40-plus and 50-plus women, 40, 50 and 60-plus men.
Going into the eighth of 10 rounds in XCR 22, Bendigo leads men's division four by 15 points from Ivanhoe, and is 30 points clear of second-placed Sandringham in the division seven men's title race.
The Bats go into the Ballarat round leading women's division four on 119 points.
Next best are Mornington, 89; and Diamond Valley, 73.
Bendigo has scored 34 points to be second in women's division five as South Melbourne leads on 48.
In the under-20 women's premiership, Geelong and Bendigo are one-two on 68 and 58.
The Bats have scored 52 points to lead the under-18 men's class from Doncaster, 46; and Ballarat, 45.
In the under-18 women's, Bendigo and Collingwood are equal sixth on 25 points.
Bendigo's under-16 girls are equal seventh on 17 points with Wellington.
Highest placings for the Bats in the masters categories are 40-plus men, 4th; 40-plus women, equal 27th; 50-plus men, equal 7th; and 50-plus women, 13th.
