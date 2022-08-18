HAVING won a second Sam Cheatley Medal as the Heathcote District Football-Netball League's senior best and fairest, Lockington-Bamawm United's Tyler Phillips has quickly shifted his attention back to the job at hand.
And that's winning a premiership with the Cats.
Cats' mobile ruckman Phillips was again crowned the Cheatley medallist on Wednesday night to join the exclusive club of players to have won it multiple times.
It's a club that also includes Colbinabbin's Ben Johnston (2008-09), Heathcote North's Bill Bonney (1957-58), North Bendigo's Josh Gitsham (2011-12), Tooboorac's Max Bennett (1953-54), Colbinabbin's Phil Morgan (1986-90), Stanhope's Robert Harrison (1984-85) and Huntly's Ryan Semmel (2013-16-18).
In what was one of the most lopsided counts in the medal's history, 24-year-old Phillips polled 34 votes to win by a massive margin of 15 from joint runners-up Braden Padmore (Heathcote) and Dylan Klemm (North Bendigo).
So consistent was he in the eyes of the umpires, Phillips polled votes in 14 of the Cats' 16 games, including being judged best-on-ground eight times.
"It's not something you set out for at the start of the year, but it's nice to get a bit of recognition," Phillips said on Thursday.
"I thought I was consistent through the year and the team has done well, but by no means did I think I'd be getting that amount of votes."
One of the hallmarks of the HDFNL this year has been the calibre of ruckmen in the competition, which was reflected in the Cheatley Medal voting.
The top 12 featured five ruckmen in Phillips (34), Mount Pleasant's Chris Down (12), Colbinabbin's Hadleigh Sirett (12), Huntly's Mitch Christensen (12) and Elmore's Dylan Gordon (11).
"Every team has had a very handy ruckman this year, so each week it has been a battle, that's for sure," Phillips said.
Phillips, who joined LBU from Echuca in 2018, has been a key pillar in a Cats' side that finished two games clear on top of the ladder with a 15-1 record.
Having had last week off, the Cats will begin their finals campaign on Saturday when they take on Mount Pleasant in the second semi at Gunbower.
"We'll just focus in on what we need to, which is the way we've approached it all year and so far, so good," Phillips said.
"Obviously, our goal at the end of the season is the premiership, but our whole focus all year has just been week-by-week and that's what we'll continue to do."
The Cats won their last premiership in 2014.
