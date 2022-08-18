Bendigo Advertiser
Victorian squads through to SSA Basketball Championship finals | Photos

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:40am
DUNK SHOT: Ethan Bolton makes a slam dunk during Vic Blue's round one victory over ACT. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Team Victoria has locked in squads for several finals matches for the last day of the School Sport Australia Basketball Championships at Red Energy Arena.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

