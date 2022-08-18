Victorian squads through to SSA Basketball Championship finals | Photos

Team Victoria has locked in squads for several finals matches for the last day of the School Sport Australia Basketball Championships at Red Energy Arena.
First on court on Friday morning is a showdown between Vic White and Vic Blue in the boy's under-18 bronze medal match.
Meanwhile, NSW and QLD will go head-to-head in the gold medal grand final.
In the under-18 girl's division, Vic Blue has locked its spot in the grand final against NSW after defeating Vic White by 10 points during Thursday's semi-final.
Despite the loss, Vic White now has a clash with QLD in the bronze medal decider.
Also in action are the under-12 teams that will meet on Friday to determine the final pool classifications.
Vic girls take on QLD, while the boys have two games against QLD and WA to determine the final standings.
The tournament concludes with a closing ceremony and presentations.
