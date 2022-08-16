Refreshed Strauch savours Commonwealth Games success

Proud, but not satisfied.
That's how Jenna Strauch feels after the Bendigo swimmer returned to Australian soil from a successful World Championships and Commonwealth Games campaign.
Advertisement
Strauch collected three silver medals across the two events - the 200m breaststroke and 4x100m medley relay at the world titles in Budapest and the 200m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"It's probably still sinking in, but I am very proud,'' Strauch said on Tuesday.
"Now that I'm home it's a time to reflect on what I achieved, but also learn from what I experienced. I want to improve and be better and learn from that success."
The 200m breaststroke is Strauch's pet event and she gave South Africa's world record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker a mighty scare in the final in Birmingham.
The South African started strongly to grab a significant lead, but Strauch made a late rush in the final 25m to get within 1.73 of a second of the Olympic champion.
"The better the competition you have, the more you will get out of yourself,'' Strauch said.
"I was happy with the way I swam. I was stoked to be there and race against her and learn from her.
"The Commonwealth Games are known as the friendly games and it definitely was that.
"The breaststroke girls formed a really good friendship.
"Yes, we were competing in the pool, but we were competing as friends.
"It's not something I've experienced before. It was really special."
Birmingham was Strauch's first Commonwealth Games and the experience proved to be everything she'd dreamed of.
"It was awesome,'' Strauch, who is based on the Gold Coast, said.
"To be involved in something that is so important to Australian sport was really exciting.
"Being back in village life and mingling with other athletes was really enjoyable."
Advertisement
Having her family poolside in Birmingham to watch her represent Australia was a highlight for Strauch.
"It was just as special for them after they missed the Olympics (because of COVID),'' Strauch said.
"I was really happy to have them there with me."
Strauch had a brief holiday in Greece to recharge her batteries after the Commonwealth Games.
She arrived home on Monday and is straight back into training to prepare for this weekend's Duel in the Pool where Australia's premier swimmers take on the best from the United States in Sydney.
"You don't lose your fitness that quickly, so it's more about getting the feel in the water again,'' Strauch said.
Advertisement
"It will be a challenge, but I learned a lot during my time in the ISL (International Swimming League) last year where you had to back-up and race, even if you potentially didn't feel 100 per cent.
"It's a mind over matter situation. Duel in the Pool is something different, with a different layout and different events, so that will be exciting."
The Duel in the Pool commences with an open water relay at Sydney's Bondi Beach on August 19, before two days of action in the pool at Sydney Olympic Park on August 20-21.
After the Duel in the Pool, Strauch turns her attention to the national short course titles in Sydney from August 24-27.
That event will be the selection trials for the Australian squad for the FINA World Short Course Championships in Melbourne from December 13-18.
"The short course nationals are a matter of doing my best, so that I make that team for the worlds,'' Strauch said.
Advertisement
"With the worlds being in Melbourne, I'd love to be part of it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.