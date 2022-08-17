LVFNL: How every club performed across all grades in the home and away season

MARONG'S senior football team has generated plenty of headlines throughout the Loddon Valley Football-Netball League season for its dominance.
Advertisement
A 15-1 record and monster percentage of 351.3 is testament to the brutal way in which the Panthers senior footballers have gone about their business this year.
But the Panthers' impressive 2022 home and away season extends well beyond that of their senior footballers.
As a club, the Panthers have been the clear benchmark when factoring in all grades of football and netball.
One of only two clubs, along with Bridgewater, to field a team in all 10 grades of football and netball, Marong's 128 wins is easily the most in the competition.
All three of the Panthers' seniors, reserves and under-18 football teams finished on top of their ladders with a combined 44-3 record, while on the netball court their 15-under and 13-under sides also finished first.
The Panthers have nine of their 10 teams in finals, with their 17-under netballers (6th) the only team to miss out.
The only other club to win more than 100 home and away games was Maiden Gully YCW with 102, meaning the league's two most successful clubs of 2022 are the two that are looking to join the Heathcote District league next year.
The Eagles' 102 wins include 92 on the netball court in which they had six of their seven sides finish top three, including A grade, C grade and C reserve who were minor premiers with a combined 47-1 record.
Bridgewater ranked third for most club wins with 93.
Marong (9), Bridgewater (8), Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (6), Calivil United (6) and Maiden Gully YCW (6) all have at least six teams in the finals starting this weekend.
READ MORE: Last weekend's round 18 wrap
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 7-9, 5th
Reserves - 8-8, 5th
NETBALL:
A grade - 2-14, 8th
Advertisement
B grade - 0-16, 9th
C grade - 11-5, 4th
C reserve - 5-11, 6th
17-under - 9-6-1, 5th
15-under - 9-7, 5th
13-under - 10-6, 4th
Advertisement
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 61-82-1
Football - 15-17
Netball - 46-65-1
Finals teams - 6
.......................................
Advertisement
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 10-6, 4th
Reserves - 11-5, 3rd
Under-18 - 10-5, 2nd
NETBALL:
A grade - 8-8, 5th
Advertisement
B grade - 13-3, 2nd
C grade - 11-5, 3rd
C reserve - 9-6-1, 4th
17-under - 11-5, 4th
15-under - 6-10, 6th
13-under - 4-12, 8th
Advertisement
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 93-65-1
Football - 31-16
Netball - 62-49-1
Finals teams - 8
.......................................
Advertisement
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 2-14, 9th
Reserves - 6-10, 6th
NETBALL:
A grade - 11-4-1, 4th
B grade - 6-10, 6th
Advertisement
C grade - 7-9, 5th
C reserve - 9-7, 5th
17-under - 12-3-1, 3rd
15-under - 11-4-1, 4th
13-under - 9-7, 5th
CLUB RECORDS:
Advertisement
Overall - 73-68-3
Football - 8-24
Netball - 65-44-3
Finals teams - 6
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Advertisement
Seniors - 3-13, 8th
Reserves - 3-13, 8th
Under-18 - 2-13, 4th
NETBALL:
B grade - 4-12, 8th
C grade - 2-14, 8th
Advertisement
C reserve - 0-16, 9th
15-under - 4-12, 7th
13-under - 4-12, 7th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 22-105
Football - 8-39
Advertisement
Netball - 14-66
Finals teams - 1
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 15-1, 1st
Reserves - 16-0, 1st
Advertisement
Under-18 - 13-2, 1st
NETBALL:
A grade - 11-3-2, 3rd
B grade - 11-5, 4th
C grade - 13-3, 2nd
C reserve - 13-2-1, 2nd
Advertisement
17-under - 6-10, 6th
15-under - 16-0, 1st
13-under - 14-2, 1st
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 128-28-3
Football - 44-3
Advertisement
Netball - 84-25-3
Finals teams - 9
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 10-6, 3rd
Reserves - 0-16, 9th
Advertisement
NETBALL:
A grade - 12-3-1, 2nd
B grade - 4-12, 7th
C grade - 0-16, 9th
C reserve - 5-11, 7th
17-under - 4-12, 7th
Advertisement
15-under - 2-14, 8th
13-under - 11-5, 3rd
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 48-95-1
Football - 10-22
Netball - 38-73-1
Advertisement
Finals teams - 3
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 5-11, 7th
Reserves - 9-7, 4th
NETBALL:
Advertisement
A grade - 6-10, 6th
B grade - 15-1, 1st
C grade - 5-10-1, 7th
C reserve - 11-4-1, 3rd
17-under - 14-2, 1st
CLUB RECORDS:
Advertisement
Overall - 65-45-2
Football - 14-18
Netball - 51-27-2
Finals teams - 4
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Advertisement
Seniors - 15-1, 2nd
Reserves - 14-2, 2nd
NETBALL:
A grade - 5-11, 7th
B grade - 7-9, 5th
C grade - 6-9-1, 6th
Advertisement
C reserve - 2-13-1, 8th
15-under - 11-4-1, 3rd
13-under - 12-4, 2nd
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 72-53-3
Football - 29-3
Advertisement
Netball - 43-50-3
Finals teams - 5
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 5-11, 6th
Reserves - 5-11, 7th
NETBALL:
A grade - 15-1, 1st
B grade - 12-4, 3rd
C grade - 16-0, 1st
C reserve - 16-0, 1st
17-under - 13-3, 2nd
15-under - 12-4, 2nd
13-under - 8-8, 6th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 102-42
Football - 10-22
Netball - 92-20
Finals teams - 6
.......................................
OVERALL:
Marong - 128
Maiden Gully YCW - 102
Bridgewater - 93
Calivil United - 73
Pyramid Hill - 72
Newbridge - 65
BL-Serpentine - 61
Mitiamo - 48
Inglewood - 22
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Marong - 44
Bridgewater - 31
Pyramid Hill - 29
BL-Serpentine - 15
Newbridge - 14
Mitiamo - 10
Maiden Gully YCW - 10
Calivil United - 8
Inglewood - 8
.......................................
NETBALL:
Maiden Gully YCW - 92
Marong - 84
Calivil United - 65
Bridgewater - 62
Newbridge - 51
BL-Serpentine - 46
Pyramid Hill - 43
Mitiamo - 38
Inglewood - 14
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.