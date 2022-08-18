Herbert eyes top finish to remain in contention for PGA Tour playoffs

Lucas Herbert requires nothing less than a high finish this week at the BMW Championship to remain in contention on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Currently ranked 56th on the standings after last week's first round of playoffs at the St Jude Championship where he missed the cut, the 26-year-old will need to finish near the top of the leaderboard to make the final field of 30 for next week's showdown at East Lake Golf Club.
Other Australians in the mix this week include Adam Scott (46th), Cam Davis (52nd) (56th) and Marc Leishman (70th).
Herbert tees up in round one alongside Argentina's Emiliano Grillo at the Wilmington Country Club, Delaware at 2.30am (AEST) on Friday morning.
