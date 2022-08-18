Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert eyes top finish to remain in contention for PGA Tour playoffs

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 18 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert. (File photo)

Lucas Herbert requires nothing less than a high finish this week at the BMW Championship to remain in contention on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.