HDFNL: How every club performed across all grades in the home and away season

WHITE Hills' tally of 103 wins has earned the Demons the mantle as the Heathcote District Football-Netball League's best-performed club of the home and away season.
In what was the competition's first full home and away season since 2019, the Demons narrowly edged out Lockington-Bamawm United for the top spot for total wins across all grades of football and netball.
Advertisement
The Demons' 103 home and away wins features 37 on the football field and 66 on the netball court.
White Hills' 37 wins across its seniors (8), reserves (15) and under-18s (14) teams are the most on the football field, while its 66 netball wins was ranked second behind Elmore's 79.
Since the Bendigo Advertiser started compiling club-by-club home and away records across all grades in 2010 this is the seventh time the Demons have been ranked No.1.
Of the Demons' nine teams (they don't have under-13 netball) eight have qualified for the finals, six of which finished either first or second.
LBU ranked second with 97 wins - 34 football and 63 netball.
The Cats' senior football and under-17, under-15 and under-13 netball teams all finished on top of the ladder.
Mount Pleasant (95) and Elmore (93) rounded out the top four with the Blues, like White Hills, having eight finals teams.
All clubs have at least three teams in the finals, with Heathcote to be represented in the football for the first time since 2016 with the Saints' reserves having finished third.
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 12-3-1, 3rd
Reserves - 4-12, 7th
Under-18 - 9-7, 4th
NETBALL:
A grade - 8-8, 4th
A reserve - 12-4, 3rd
B grade - 11-5, 3rd
B reserve - 5-11, 6th
Advertisement
Under-17 - 2-14, 9th
Under-15 - 2-14, 8th
Under-13 - 2-12, 7th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 67-90-1
Football - 25-22-1
Advertisement
Netball - 42-68
Finals teams - 5
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 3-13, 7th
Reserves - 6-10, 6th
Advertisement
Under-18 - 5-11, 7th
NETBALL:
A grade - 14-2, 2nd
A reserve - 14-2, 1st
B grade - 15-1, 1st
B reserve - 9-6-1, 5th
Advertisement
Under-17 - 6-8-2, 6th
Under-15 - 10-5-1, 4th
Under-13 - 11-2-1, 2nd
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 93-60-5
Advertisement
Football - 14-34
Netball - 79-26-5
Finals teams - 6
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 7-9, 6th
Advertisement
Reserves - 13-3, 3rd
Under-18 - 0-16, 9th
NETBALL:
A grade - 5-11, 6th
A reserve - 0-16, 9th
B grade - 2-14, 9th
Advertisement
B reserve - 2-14, 8th
Under-17 - 7-8-1, 5th
Under-15 - 0-16, 9th
Under-13 - 8-5-1, 4th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 44-112-2
Advertisement
Football - 20-28
Netball - 24-84-2
Finals teams - 3
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 2-14, 8th
Advertisement
Reserves - 3-13, 8th
Under-18 - 6-10, 6th
NETBALL:
A grade - 6-10, 5th
A reserve - 9-6-1, 5th
B grade - 12-3-1, 2nd
Advertisement
B reserve - 16-0, 1st
Under-17 - 4-12, 7th
Under-15 - 8-8, 5th
Under-13 - 6-8, 5th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 72-84-2
Advertisement
Football - 11-37
Netball - 61-47-2
Finals teams - 6
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 1-15, 9th
Advertisement
Reserves - 0-16, 9th
Under-18 - 9-7, 5th
NETBALL:
A grade - 5-11, 8th
A reserve - 5-11, 6th
B grade - 4-12, 8th
Advertisement
B reserve - 11-4-1, 3rd
Under-17 - 7-6-3, 4th
Under-15 - 5-11, 7th
Under-13 - 11-3, 3rd
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 58-96-4
Advertisement
Football - 10-38
Netball - 48-58-4
Finals teams - 4
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 15-1, 1st
Advertisement
Reserves - 8-8, 5th
Under-18 - 11-5, 3rd
NETBALL:
A grade - 5-11, 7th
A reserve - 4-12, 8th
B grade - 5-11, 6th
Advertisement
B reserve - 5-11, 7th
Under-17 - 16-0, 1st
Under-15 - 15-0-1, 1st
Under-13 - 13-1, 1st
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 97-60-1
Advertisement
Football - 34-14
Netball - 63-46-1
Finals teams - 6
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 13-3, 2nd
Advertisement
Reserves - 14-2, 2nd
Under-18 - 3-13, 8th
NETBALL:
A grade - 11-5, 3rd
A reserve - 11-5, 4th
B grade - 8-8, 5th
Advertisement
B reserve - 10-6, 4th
Under-17 - 11-3-2, 3rd
Under-15 - 14-2, 2nd
Under-13 - 0-14, 8th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 95-61-2
Advertisement
Football - 30-18
Netball - 65-43-2
Finals teams - 8
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 10-5-1, 4th
Advertisement
Reserves - 9-7, 4th
Under-18 - 15-1, 1st
NETBALL:
A grade - 3-13, 9th
A reserve - 4-11-1, 7th
B grade - 5-11, 7th
Advertisement
B reserve - 0-16, 9th
Under-17 - 3-13, 8th
Under-15 - 12-4, 3rd
Under-13 - 4-10, 6th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 65-91-2
Football - 34-13-1
Netball - 31-78-1
Finals teams - 4
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 8-8, 5th
Reserves - 15-1, 1st
Under-18 - 14-2, 2nd
NETBALL:
A grade - 15-1, 1st
A reserve - 12-4, 2nd
B grade - 9-6-1, 4th
B reserve - 13-3, 2nd
Under-17 - 12-4, 2nd
Under-15 - 5-11, 6th
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 103-40-1
Football - 37-11
Netball - 66-29-1
Finals teams - 8
.......................................
OVERALL:
White Hills - 103
LBU - 97
Mount Pleasant - 95
Elmore - 93
Huntly - 72
Colbinabbin - 67
North Bendigo - 65
L'ville-Gunbower - 58
Heathcote - 44
.......................................
FOOTBALL:
White Hills - 37
North Bendigo - 34
LBU - 34
Mount Pleasant - 30
Colbinabbin - 25
Heathcote - 20
Elmore - 14
Huntly - 11
L'ville-Gunbower - 10
.......................................
NETBALL:
Elmore - 79
White Hills - 66
Mount Pleasant - 65
LBU - 63
Huntly - 61
L'ville-Gunbower - 48
Colbinabbin - 42
North Bendigo - 31
Heathcote - 24
ROUND 1:
LBU 20.12 (132) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
Mount Pleasant 13.20 (98) def Elmore 8.13 (61)
Colbinabbin 9.13 (67) def North Bendigo 4.8 (32)
Heathcote 13.8 (86) def Huntly 8.13 (61)
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 2:
LBU 19.22 (136) def Heathcote 8.7 (55)
Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def White Hills 9.9 (63)
North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Elmore 11.8 (74)
L'ville-Gunbower 13.6 (84) def Huntly 11.17 (83)
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 3:
LBU 19.19 (133) def L'ville-Gunbower 3.9 (27)
Mount Pleasant 18.9 (117) def Heathcote 9.12 (66)
Colbinabbin 14.15 (99) def Elmore 10.9 (69)
White Hills 15.19 (109) def North Bendigo 14.13 (97)
Huntly bye
ROUND 4:
Mount Pleasant 21.27 (153) def L'ville-Gunbower 4.4 (28)
Colbinabbin 17.10 (112) def White Hills 7.5 (47)
LBU 11.12 (78) def Huntly 4.9 (33)
North Bendigo 18.10 (118) def Heathcote 17.6 (108)
Elmore bye
ROUND 5:
Mount Pleasant 20.13 (133) def Huntly 4.8 (32)
North Bendigo 17.19 (121) def L'ville-Gunbower 6.6 (42)
Colbinabbin 15.7 (97) def Heathcote 10.4 (64)
White Hills 19.11 (125) def Elmore 17.6 (108)
LBU bye
ROUND 6:
Colbinabbin 29.18 (192) def L'ville-Gunbower 3.6 (24)
North Bendigo 19.20 (134) def Huntly 7.5 (47)
Heathcote 17.25 (127) def Elmore 9.6 (60)
LBU 17.16 (118) def Mount Pleasant 13.9 (87)
White Hills bye
ROUND 7:
Heathcote 20.10 (130) def White Hills 12.10 (82)
Elmore 18.13 (121) def L'ville-Gunbower 13.7 (85)
Colbinabbin 12.4 (76) def Huntly 9.6 (60)
LBU 12.14 (86) def North Bendigo 12.4 (76)
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 8:
White Hills 19.14 (128) def L'ville-Gunbower 8.5 (53)
Colbinabbin 12.9 (81) def LBU 4.10 (34)
Elmore 13.9 (87) def Huntly 10.8 (68)
North Bendigo 8.12 (60) def Mount Pleasant 8.11 (59)
Heathcote bye
ROUND 9:
LBU 24.15 (159) def Elmore 7.6 (48)
Heathcote 15.10 (100) def L'ville-Gunbower 8.7 (55)
White Hills 11.8 (74) def Huntly 4.6 (30)
Mount Pleasant 13.6 (84) def Colbinabbin 12.10 (82)
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 10:
LBU 15.15 (105) def White Hills 2.8 (20)
Mount Pleasant 21.13 (139) def Elmore 12.14 (86)
Heathcote 8.10 (58) def Huntly 7.10 (52)
North Bendigo 11.9 (75) dr Colbinabbin 12.3 (75)
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 11:
LBU 25.16 (166) def Heathcote 6.4 (40)
North Bendigo 19.14 (128) def Elmore 2.9 (21)
Huntly 11.18 (84) def L'ville-Gunbower 9.7 (61)
Mount Pleasant 14.11 (95) def White Hills 10.12 (72)
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 12:
Mount Pleasant 20.18 (138) def Heathcote 6.7 (43)
LBU 22.8 (140) def L'ville-Gunbower 7.7 (49)
Colbinabbin 22.18 (150) def Elmore 9.7 (61)
North Bendigo 21.8 (134) def White Hills 12.15 (87)
Huntly bye
ROUND 13:
Mount Pleasant 17.14 (116) def L'ville-Gunbower 7.4 (46)
LBU 17.6 (108) def Huntly 9.8 (62)
Colbinabbin 11.11 (77) def White Hills 6.7 (43)
North Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Heathcote 11.16 (82)
Elmore bye
ROUND 14:
Mount Pleasant 20.17 (137) def Huntly 6.7 (43)
North Bendigo 23.21 (159) def L'ville-Gunbower 11.7 (73)
White Hills 13.13 (91) def Elmore 11.12 (78)
Colbinabbin 9.10 (64) def Heathcote 8.8 (56)
LBU bye
ROUND 15:
North Bendigo 15.12 (102) def Huntly 5.10 (40)
Colbinabbin 18.10 (118) def L'ville-Gunbower 12.6 (78)
Heathcote 16.12 (108) def Elmore 11.12 (78)
LBU 13.16 (94) def Mount Pleasant 9.17 (71)
White Hills bye
ROUND 16:
LBU 15.15 (105) def North Bendigo 9.13 (67)
Elmore 7.19 (61) def L'ville-Gunbower 5.6 (36)
Colbinabbin 10.15 (75) def Huntly 9.7 (61)
White Hills 13.10 (88) def Heathcote 12.9 (81)
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 17:
White Hills 14.13 (97) def L'ville-Gunbower 5.10 (40)
LBU 13.13 (91) def Colbinabbin 7.5 (47)
Mount Pleasant 12.18 (90) def North Bendigo 9.8 (62)
Huntly 13.14 (92) def Elmore 10.5 (65)
Heathcote bye
ROUND 18:
Heathcote 25.18 (168) def L'ville-Gunbower 9.7 (61)
LBU 20.15 (135) def Elmore 5.8 (38)
White Hills 15.21 (111) def Huntly 6.6 (42)
Mount Pleasant 11.8 (74) def Colbinabbin 10.12 (72)
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 1:
Elmore 59 def Mount Pleasant 33
White Hills 61 def LBU 41
Huntly 48 def Heathcote 29
Colbinabbin 54 def North Bendigo 40
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 2:
Elmore 81 def North Bendigo 36
L'ville-Gunbower 47 def Huntly 32
White Hills 45 def Mount Pleasant 34
Heathcote 43 def LBU 38
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 3:
White Hills 72 def North Bendigo 25
LBU 47 def L'ville-Gunbower 41
Mount Pleasant 41 def Heathcote 39
Elmore 48 def Colbinabbin 47
Huntly bye
ROUND 4:
Mount Pleasant 65 def L'ville-Gunbower 40
White Hills 51 def Colbinabbin 30
Heathcote 48 def North Bendigo 35
Huntly 42 def LBU 39
Elmore bye
ROUND 5:
Mount Pleasant 58 def Huntly 41
Elmore 62 def White Hills 55
North Bendigo 40 def L'ville-Gunbower 37
Colbinabbin 38 def Heathcote 36
LBU bye
ROUND 6:
Elmore 64 def Heathcote 34
Mount Pleasant 61 def LBU 40
Huntly 53 def North Bendigo 39
Colbinabbin 40 def L'ville-Gunbower 36
White Hills bye
ROUND 7:
Elmore 70 def L'ville-Gunbower 42
LBU 52 def North Bendigo 25
White Hills 58 def Heathcote 34
Colbinabbin 55 def Huntly 39
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 8:
Elmore 73 def Huntly 36
White Hills 54 def L'ville-Gunbower 33
LBU 50 def Colbinabbin 38
North Bendigo 42 def Mount Pleasant 37
Heathcote bye
ROUND 9:
White Hills 68 def Huntly 25
Elmore 74 def LBU 38
Mount Pleasant 47 def Colbinabbin 28
L'ville-Gunbower 47 def Heathcote 31
North Bendigo bye
ROUND 10:
Colbinabbin 58 def North Bendigo 32
Elmore 71 def Mount Pleasant 46
White Hills 60 def LBU 35
Heathcote 52 def Huntly 35
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
ROUND 11:
Elmore 98 def North Bendigo 26
White Hills 70 def Mount Pleasant 31
Huntly 46 def L'ville-Gunbower 32
LBU 49 def Heathcote 43
Colbinabbin bye
ROUND 12:
White Hills 73 def North Bendigo 30
Elmore 55 def Colbinabbin 41
Mount Pleasant 41 def Heathcote 37
L'ville-Gunbower 41 def LBU 39
Huntly bye
ROUND 13:
White Hills 54 def Colbinabbin 31
Mount Pleasant 55 def L'ville-Gunbower 33
Heathcote 43 def North Bendigo 36
Huntly 51 def LBU 46
Elmore bye
ROUND 14:
Mount Pleasant 56 def Huntly 35
Colbinabbin 45 def Heathcote 33
White Hills 66 def Elmore 57
L'ville-Gunbower 54 def North Bendigo 50
LBU bye
ROUND 15:
Mount Pleasant 57 def LBU 38
Elmore 55 def Heathcote 46
L'ville-Gunbower 50 def Colbinabbin 42
North Bendigo 39 def Huntly 38
White Hills bye
ROUND 16:
Elmore 73 def L'ville-Gunbower 31
White Hills 56 def Heathcote 31
LBU 53 def North Bendigo 35
Colbinabbin 50 def Huntly 37
Mount Pleasant bye
ROUND 17:
Huntly 25 def Elmore 0
White Hills 54 def L'ville-Gunbower 30
Colbinabbin 56 def LBU 47
Mount Pleasant 57 def North Bendigo 48
Heathcote bye
ROUND 18:
Elmore 77 def LBU 34
White Hills 65 def Huntly 38
Mount Pleasant 54 def Colbinabbin 44
Heathcote 38 def L'ville-Gunbower 31
North Bendigo bye
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.