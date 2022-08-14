Maiden Gully YCW ends season on a high in what could be final LVFNL game

MAIDEN Gully YCW ended its 2022 season - and potentially its tenure in the Loddon Valley league - with a comfortable last-round win over the finals-bound Bears Lagoon-Serpentine on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Eagles' future beyond this season is up in the air given the club has applied to join the Heathcote District league, but will now have to go through the AFL Central Victoria appeals process to be granted its request.
While that off-field procedure will take place in the coming weeks after their application was denied by the LVFNL, on-field the Eagles finished on a high with their dominant 16.12 (108) to 8.8 (56) win over the Bears at Serpentine.
The victory brings the curtain down on the Eagles' season, who finish sixth with a 5-11 record - a result that has exceeded expectation given the club's exodus of players after last year.
Finishing sixth also comes after the Eagles had been on the bottom of the ladder at the halfway mark of the season at 1-7 before splitting their next eight games 4-4.
"I was confident going into the game today that we could take it right up to Serp," Eagles coach Wayne Mitrovic said.
"And I suppose with the mindset as well of both teams, they knew they would be playing finals next week, which would probably be their main focus, whereas we've got no next week and really wanted to finish on a high. We thought if we could win convincingly today then the second half of the year looks pretty good."
We thought if we could win convincingly today then the second half of the year looks pretty good- Wayne Mitrovic - Maiden Gully YCW coach
The Eagles never looked back after booting 5.3 to 0.3 in the first quarter, with the 52-point victory spearheaded by a nine-goal haul to forward Jason Butty, who kicked more goals than the Bears did.
The victory closes out not only the season for Maiden Gully YCW, but also the five-year coaching tenure at the club of Mitrovic, who after first playing senior footy when he was 14 at Macorna is also now adamant that at the age of 44 he has played his final game.
The Bears have to put Saturday's loss behind them and now shift their focus to next Sunday's elimination final against Bridgewater at Mitiamo.
"I don't think we turned up with the right mindset today," said Bears coach Justin Laird, who was sidelined with a broken jaw.
"We spoke before the game that they had nothing to lose being their last game of the season and we just didn't respond at all and were beaten by a team that wanted it more than we did."
Wingman James Bailey (two goals) was the best for the Bears, who have defied much of the pre-season talk of them being a potential competition slider to again be a finalist.
An ankle injury has put the Bears' Josh Taig in doubt for the elimination final.
Newbridge closed out its season with its biggest win under outgoing coach Luke Freeman.
For the first time this season the Maroons won all four quarters as they defeated Calivil United by 71 points, 17.10 (112) to 5.11 (41), at Calivil to notch their fifth win of the year.
Advertisement
"It was a real arm-wrestle in the first quarter, but we were able to blow the game open and get it on our terms in the second," Freeman said.
Having led by 11 points at quarter-time, 3.2 to 1.3, the Maroons unleashed an 8.3 to 0.1 second term to put the game in their keeping as they blew their half-time advantage out to 61 points.
"To Calivil's credit, they fought the game out in the second half, but from our perspective, it was pleasing to win all four quarters, which is something we hadn't done this year," Freeman said.
"Hopefully, today gives a bit of belief for the group moving forward and they can use it as a springboard into next season under their new coach."
Consistent defender Dylan Lloyd was named Newbridge's best.
Advertisement
The loss consigns Calivil United to its first wooden spoon since 1987 with the Demons finishing 2-14.
Jake Lawry was best for the Demons, who like Newbridge will also have a new coach next year with Jack Daley finishing up.
Bridgewater rallied late to run over the top of Mitiamo, but has had to settle for finishing fourth, while the Superoos retained the double chance.
Going into the game at Bridgewater the Mean Machine needed to win by around 11 goals to snatch third spot from the Superoos.
While Bridgewater won the game, the 16.10 (106) to 14.12 (96) scoreline ensured their ladder positions remained as is, with the Superoos keeping third and the Mean Machine staying fourth.
"Mitiamo is a quality outfit and it was a cracking game of footy," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
Advertisement
"Our focus was to just get a win and move into the finals on a positive note. I'm really proud of the boys today, they did a good job."
Mitiamo had led by 15 points during the last quarter, but was unable to stave off the strong-finishing Mean Machine.
"Our guys gritted their teeth, dug deep and were able to get the game back on our terms late and to get the win was a really good result," Ladson said.
The class of Bridgewater's Andrew Collins was a telling factor on the result as he booted seven goals.
"Andy was fantastic today... he's just a classy player who finishes well. But up the ground there were some really good efforts to give him those looks," Ladson said.
Advertisement
As well as Collins, midfielders Callum Prest, Emile Pavlich and Harry Donegan and ruckman Nick Hall, an inclusion, were also prominent.
While pleased to have held the double chance, Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern was again frustrated with the Superoos' poor decision-making late in the game, similar to three weeks earlier when they blew a 20-point three quarter-time lead against Pyramid Hill - their opponent in next Saturday's qualifying final.
"I thought we let ourselves down with some decision-making and skill errors again in the last quarter," McKern said.
"But we've now got to put today behind us, dust ourselves off and realise we've got the double chance, which we set out for at the start of the year.
"We'll look forward now to taking on Pyramid Hill, who have beaten us in a couple of tight ones (by four and five points)."
Star midfielders Lee Dale and Carl Nicholson led the best players for the Superoos, whose leading goalkicker was Lucas Matthews (three).
Advertisement
Pyramid Hill put the finishing touch on its 15-1 home and away season with a 130-point win over Inglewood.
The Bulldogs continued their long-time domination of the Blues with their 25.13 (163) to 5.3 (33) win.
The writing was on the wall from the outset for the visiting Blues after the Bulldogs raced to an 8.2 to 1.0 lead at quarter-time.
"We had an emphasis today on our first quarter because we probably haven't been overly great with our starts," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"It was good to really set the game up in that first quarter and then be able to concentrate on our defence and ball movement and get that right leading into the finals."
Pyramid Hill's Braidy Dickens was a handful up forward, kicking eight goals, while best-on-ground Scott Mann kicked four goals and enjoyed some increased midfield time.
Advertisement
"Scott has come back into the side in the past month after missing about six weeks with a knee and is starting to hit some good form," Fitzpatrick said.
A blow though for the Bulldogs was defender Brad Driscoll injuring a hamstring in the last 30 seconds of the game.
While Pyramid Hill has a finals campaign to look forward to and a chance at finally ending the club's flag drought that extends back to 1950, it's season over for the Blues, whose best was hard-working on-baller Bregon Cotchett.
Although the Blues did end the year losing 12 in a row, ultimately, their 3-13 record is a big improvement on where the club has come from, while they also avoided their first wooden spoon since 2016.
Bridgewater Seniors 4.1 7.7 10.7 16.10 (106)
Mitiamo Seniors 3.3 4.6 9.11 14.12 (96)
Advertisement
GOALS: Bridgewater Seniors: A.Collins 7, E.Pavlich 3, L.Needs 2, J.Ellings 1, C.Prest 1, J.Martyn 1, T.Estrada 1; Mitiamo Seniors: L.Matthews 3, R.Wellington 2, J.reynolds 2, T.Grant 2, H.McCormick 2, L.Dale 1, C.Nicholson 1, B.Baines 1
BEST: Bridgewater Seniors: C.Prest, E.Pavlich, N.Hall, A.Collins, L.Allison, H.Donegan; Mitiamo Seniors: L.Dale, C.Nicholson, L.Twigg, N.Twigg, R.Turner, J.Wiegard
Pyramid Hill Seniors 8.2 12.5 17.9 25.13 (163)
Inglewood Seniors 1.0 2.1 3.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill Seniors: B.Dickens 8, S.Mann 4, W.Perryman 2, S.Gunther 2, S.Relouw 2, B.George 2, J.Heavyside 1, B.Driscoll 1, B.Dalton 1, B.Micevski 1, B.Ladson 1; Inglewood Seniors: C.McGaw 2, C.Ingham 1, B.Cotchett 1, C.Love 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill Seniors: S.Mann, G.James, R.Dickens, B.Micevski, B.Driscoll, Z.Dingwall; Inglewood Seniors: B.Cotchett, C.Ingham, N.Angelino, T.Alexander, T.Kennedy, J.Wendels
Advertisement
MGYCW Seniors 5.3 10.5 14.8 16.12 (108)
B/L Serpentine Seniors 0.3 2.5 5.8 8.8 (56)
GOALS: MGYCW Seniors: J.Butty 9, N.McLaren 2, M.Dean 2, W.Mitrovic 1, C.Angove 1, M.Gilmore 1; B/L Serpentine Seniors: H.Gadsden 2, J.Bailey 2, R.Maher 1, J.Hancock 1, B.Sheahan 1, J.Podosky 1
BEST: MGYCW Seniors: H.McDonald, J.O'Brien, J.Butty, B.Aitken, N.McLaren, M.Dean; B/L Serpentine Seniors: J.Bailey, B.Harrison, D.Poulter, J.Hancock, J.Addlem, B.Roy-Clements
Newbridge Seniors 3.2 11.5 13.10 17.10 (112)
Calivil United Seniors 1.3 1.4 2.8 5.11 (41)
Advertisement
GOALS: Newbridge Seniors: C.Sanders 2, C.Dixon 2, T.McLeod 2, R.Burt 2, B.Pearce 2, D.Lloyd 1, C.Grant 1, H.Whittle 1, A.Mayo 1, B.Etherington 1, J.Murray 1, J.Anderson 1; Calivil United Seniors: B.Ryan-Storey 2, T.Wakefield 1, M.Maxey 1, M.Avard 1
BEST: Newbridge Seniors: D.Lloyd, C.Argus, R.Burt, T.McLeod, A.Fithall, M.Hocking; Calivil United Seniors: J.Lawry, B.Ryan-Storey, C.Smith, P.Ryan, L.Brook, B.Daley"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.